2017.4.27 Ticket

The Korean production of the musical “The Bridges of Madison County” is attracting musicalgoers with its lyrical music and love affair story between the housewife Francesca, whose husband is out of town, and Robert, a National Geographic photographer. The musical is currently being staged at the Chungmu Arts Center. [PRAIN MUSICAL]

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 3: In this performance, musical pieces that represent the life of Vladimir Horowitz (1903-89), who is rated as one of the greatest pianists of all times, will be performed. Particularly special stories about his life will be narrated by music commentator Kim Moon-kyoung.Along with the Korea Coop Orchestra, conductor Christian Schumann, pianists Lee Dae-wook, Cho Jae-hyuk, and Alexander Sinchuk will also be on stage. Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat Major, Op. 73 ‘Emperor’,” Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No.3 in d minor, Op.30,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No.1 in b flat minor, Op.23” will be performed.The performance starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000won to 80,000won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Lotte Concert HallApril 29: Professor of the College of Music at Ewha Womans University, organist Kim Hee-sung, will show off the colorful variations of the pipe organ. Combining organ with orchestra and jazz music, she will show videos and pictures to accompany the performances.She will play pieces from J.S. Bach, such as “Prelude and Fugue in a minor, BWV 543,” and “Sinfonia - Cantata ‘We Thank Thee, God’, BWV 29 (arr. Frank Speller)” F.S Liszt’s “Prelude and Fugue on B-A-C-H, S. 529,” and Russian composer M. Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” will also be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 20,000 won ($17.74) to 50,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Seoul Sports Complex, West LotMay 3: One of the biggest names in hip-hop, Wiz Khalifa, is making his way to Korea to set the Seoul Sports Complex alight. With many songs that are loved not only by hip-hop fans but by average listeners as well, the American rapper will be headlining the event.Not only limited to Wiz Khalifa, domestic hip-hop artists will attempt to rival the multiple Grammy-Award nominated artist, with “Show Me the Money” winner Bewhy, producer and rapper Zico, and many others who will take the stage with their performances.Tickets are 50,000 won through Yes24 purchases and 80,000 won at the door.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Olympic Park, Olympic HallMay 18: The superstar American rapper known to many as Mr. Worldwide is finally making his way to Korea to perform some of his greatest hits.He made his debut in 2004 with the album “M.I.A.M.I,” and his songs have topped the Billboard charts ever since. Some of the songs that have been the most popular in Korea are “Hotel (Room Sevice)” and “International Love.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 4: Founded in 1918 in the port city of Rotterdam in Netherlands, this orchestra is known for its energetic vibes, and has developed into one of the most renowned orchestras in Netherlands.Conductor David Afkham, who is also the Principal Conductor of the Spanish National Orchestra, and violinist Ray Chen, who has performed on the televised Nobel Prize Concert for Nobel Laureates, will be on stage.Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, he has appeared with leading orchestras around the world such as the London Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra.This orchestra will perform Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No.5.”The performance starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000won to 180,000won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterMay 10-13: This fusion classical concert from the Czech Republic, which took 12 years to produce, is on its first tour of Asia. This breathtaking scale features huge LED screens, projectors and gigantic 3D media art.This performance fuses classical, electronic and rock music, and after its debut in 2008, it has succeeded on its tours of Europe, especially to the younger generation.The show is a story of love and agony that plays out during Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Along with stories about his birth, some parts of Vivaldi’s life were added to the music and footage.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 80,000won to 180,000won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Dongsoong Art Center, Dongsoong HallTo May 14: Based on the Hugo Award-winning book “Flowers for Algernon” by Daniel Keyes, this musical revolves around the 32-year-old character In-hoo, who has the intelligence of a seven year old boy.One day, he joins a brain activation project, and after a surgery, see his IQ jump to 180. However, he grows depressed as people around him treat him like a mouse in a science lab, which leaves him pondering the meaning of happiness.This role will be played by actor Hong Kwang-ho, who is best known for performing in London’s West End production of the musical “Miss Saigon”.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Holidays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 35,000won to 77,000won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 1D Cube Art CenterMay 19 to July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of the four tragedies of Shakespeare is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by relatively younger actors who have experience in musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB.Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, will be directing the stage.From Tuesday to Friday, the performance starts at 8 p.m. On Saturday, it starts at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and on Sundays and holidays, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000won to 130,000won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5LG Arts CenterApril 27-30: “La Verita” is written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, the man behind the famous Cirque du Soleil.Inspired by the discovery of a large canvas Salvador Dali pained in 1944, Pasca’s so-called “art circus show” of “La Verita,” according to international critics, is a “poetic and acrobatic journey into surrealism.”Prior to the shows in Seoul, the troupe will perform in Ulsan on April 21 and 22 and then make its way to other cities after Seoul, including Daejeon on May 5 and Daegu on May 10.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 100,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterJune 23-25: Consisting of three acts, this performance by the Korean National Ballet shows off the masculine side of ballet. The performance revolves around the life of a slave named Spartacus and his battle with Crassus, the head of the Roman army in the Roman Empire in B.C. 73.The renowned Russian choreographer and dancer Yuri Grigorovich has choreographed the show, and the Korean Symphony Orchestra will be providing the music.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.Tickets range from 5,000won to 40,000won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Chungmu Arts CenterTo June 18: This musical is a love story between an average housewife, Francesca, living in Iowa, and a National Geographic photographer, Robert, who visited the town for his work.For the role of Francesca, the Korean singer and actor Ock Joo-hyun will be in stage.She is known for her roles in musicals such as “Sweeney Todd.”The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday; 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkMay 20-21: In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already been confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The acts getting top billing at the festival include world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai, funky synth-pop duo HONNE, Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves, and R&B band Tower of Power.The festival is packed with an eclectic mix of major international acts, jazz ensembles, top Korean hip-hop stars and big names in the local indie music scene.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Jisan Forest ResortJuly 28-30: Listed as one of the 50 greatest summer music festivals by CNN, this yearly event which attracts thousands of music fans is back again.The lineup has been released, and it includes hot artists such as the Gorillaz, Major Lazer, Lorde, Asgeir and Lukas Graham.Domestic artists such as Seenroot, Silica Gel, Parasol, and 9 and the Numbers will also join the stage.This year’s theme of the festival is “Hide & Seek,” which hopes to highlight eco-friendly places around the world.A three day ticket costs 200,000 won ($175).To get to Jisan Forest Resort, take the intercity bus to Icheon Terminal from the Dong Seoul Bus Terminal (Gangbyeon Station at line No.2).*Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.