Jeju Forum will kick off on May 31 and go through June 2

Registration for the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, an academic conference representing Asia, runs through Friday. Up to 7,000 people from some 70 countries are expected to take part in this year’s forum, which is in its 12th round.The international community currently faces many difficulties such as terrorism in Europe and the Syrian refugee crisis, while Brexit has sent Japan’s yen soaring. The Korean Peninsula is in a more heightened sense of crisis than at any other time. The three-day Jeju Forum kicks off on May 31 as a venue for former heads of states and experts in various fields to gather on how to respond to diverse threats.This year’s forum, hosted by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the JoongAng Ilbo, has the theme “Sharing a Common Vision for Asia’s Future.” More information can be found on the official website: jejuforum.or.kr.Date: May 31 (Wed) - June 2 (Fri)Venue: International Convention Center Jeju (ICC), Seogwipo, Jeju Special Self-Governing ProvinceHost: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, JoongAng Ilbo, International Peace Foundation, East Asia FoundationQuestions: 064-735-1039