‘Infinite’ supports bobsleigh team

The cast of Korea’s favorite entertainment program, “Infinite Challenge,” has made a donation to Korea’s national bobsleigh team.Korea Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation announced via press release, “We will receive a youth promotion fund from the ‘Infinite Challenge’ team.”The funds will be used to aid young members of the sport and to grow its reputation.To help promote the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018, the cast of “Infinite Challenge” filmed and trained for two weeks this winter with the national bobsleigh team. This isn’t the first time bobsleigh was featured in the show, as the program had multiple feature episodes dedicated to the sport in 2009.By Kim Jung-kyoon