A hometown effort (국문)

In the past 10 years, 115 public agencies and corporations concentrated in Seoul and the capital region have been dispersed to 10 innovative cities around the nation. It was mandated by the special legislation on innovative cities that the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration had made for balanced regional development in 2007.
In North Jeolla province alone, 12 agencies, including the Rural Development Administration, the National Pension Service and the Land and Geospatial Informatix Corporation, settled in Jeonju city and Wanju county. Despite this, the financial independence of North Jeolla was only 29.6 percent, 15th among the 17 cities and provinces. Gangwon and South Jeolla followed with 27.1 percent and 23.7 percent. These governments continue to struggle.
Perhaps due to the constraints, the local governments called for the introduction of a “hometown tax,” whereby urban taxpayers pay donations to their hometown or choice of local administration and get deductions on their national or local taxes. It is also called the “hometown donation system.”
The Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Moon Jae-in, promised the hometown donation system, whereby individuals can select a local government and make a donation for tax deduction while local governments will transparently manage and operate the fund through an independent committee. Last year, Rep. Ahn Ho-young of the party proposed a revision to the donation law to allow voluntary donation to local governments.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party did not make an election promise regarding the hometown tax, but Hwang Ju-hong initiated a bill on fundraising and allocation for rural development in July 2016. The bill includes ways for urban taxpayers to make donations to local governments of choice through the rural development funds.
The hometown tax is inspired by Japan’s precedent in 2008. While it was not popular at first, the donation has grown from 8.1 billion yen ($72.7 million) in the first year to 165.3 billion yen in 2015. Some local governments get more income from hometown taxes than their own tax revenue. They send local specialties such as rice and seafood to donors, boosting jobs and agricultural consumption, as well.
In Korea, Moon Kook-hyun of the Creative Korea Party first conceived the plan in 2007, diverting 10 percent of local tax paid by urban citizens to other regions. While the hometown tax bill was proposed in 2009 and 2011, it foundered as urban and capital region administrations opposed it.
Last year, the Korea Employment Information Service projected that 84 of the 228 cities, counties and districts, and 1,367 of smaller units of local governments, would disappear within 30 years. Regions are going extinct. When the countryside falls, the nation cannot stand. Presidential candidates need to show more interest in regional development.
*The author is a national news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
최근 10년 사이 서울·수도권에 몰려 있던 115개 공공기관·공기업이 전국 10개 혁신도시로 분산됐다. 2007년 당시 노무현 정부가 지역 균형 발전을 위해 만든 ‘혁신도시특별법’을 통해서다.
전북만 하더라도 농촌진흥청과 국민연금공단·한국국토정보공사 등 12개 기관이 전주·완주 혁신도시에 둥지를 틀었다. 많은 기관이 들어섰지만 전북의 재정자립도는 지난해 기준 29.6%로 전국 17개 시·도 가운데 15위였다. 강원(27.1%)과 전남(23.7%)이 그 뒤를 이었다. 이들 지자체 살림이 어렵기는 예전과 큰 차이가 없다.
그래서일까. 대선을 앞두고 농어촌이 몰려 있는 이들 지자체를 중심으로 ‘고향세’ 도입을 요구하는 목소리가 높다. 고향세는 도시민이 고향이나 원하는 지자체를 지정해 기부금을 내고 국세 또는 지방세를 공제받는 제도다. ‘고향기부제’로도 불린다.
문재인 더불어민주당 후보는 ‘고향사랑 기부제도’를 공약으로 내걸었다. 개인이 지자체를 선정해 기부하면 세금을 감면해 주고 지자체는 ‘기부금 계정’을 별도로 개설해 심사위원회를 통해 투명하게 관리·운영하는 게 골자다. 지난해 8월 같은 당 안호영 의원은 지자체에 자발적 기탁이 가능하도록 하는 ‘기부금품법’ 개정안을 내기도 했다. 안철수 국민의당 후보는 아직 고향세와 관련한 공약을 내놓지 않았지만 같은 당 황주홍 의원이 지난해 7월 ‘농어촌 발전을 위한 공동모금 및 배분에 관한 법률 제정안’을 대표 발의했다. 도시민이 농어촌발전모금회를 통해 원하는 지자체에 기부할 수 있는 내용을 담고 있다.
고향세는 일본이 2008년 도입한 ‘고향납세제’가 원조다. 초기엔 지지부진했지만 2015년 기부액(1653억 엔)이 도입 첫해(81억 엔)의 20배로 늘었다. 지금은 일부 지자체의 경우 자체 수입보다 고향세가 많을 정도다. 기부자에게 답례품으로 쌀과 해산물 등 지역 특산품을 보내주면서 농수축산물 소비와 일자리도 덩달아 늘었다.
한국에선 2007년 대선에서 문국현 창조한국당 후보가 도시민이 내는 주민세의 10%를 고향으로 돌리는 공약을 한 게 고향세 구상의 첫 시도였다. 이후 2009년과 2011년에 국회에서 고향세법이 발의됐지만 “세수가 준다”는 수도권과 도시권 지자체들의 반발로 무산됐다.
지난해 한국고용정보원은 30년 안에 전국 228개 시·군·구 중 84개, 3482개 읍·면·동 중 1368개가 사라질 것으로 내다봤다. 이른바 ‘지방 소멸론’이다. 지방이 무너지면 국가도 존립할 수 없다. 고향세의 도입 방법과 형태가 무엇이든 대선 주자들이 더 관심을 가져야 하는 이유다.
김준희 기자