Justification for merger is needed (국문)
보수 후보 단일화에도 원칙과 명분 있어야
Apr 27,2017
The idea of forming a coalition among centrist and conservative candidates to jointly stop the leading liberal contender from making a dash toward the finish line has began to take form. Movements for merging presidential candidacy are being detected at three parties — the People’s Party whose contender has the biggest shot at beating Moon but distinctly lost steam after last weekend’s TV debate and the two conservative parties that broke apart from the ruling party.
The smallest Bareun Party, comprised of members that bolted out of the ruling Saenuri Party following the disgraceful scandal of former President Park Geun-hye, officially proposed a three-way alliance among its nominee Yoo Seong-min with Hong Joon-pyo of the bigger conservative Liberal Korea Party (LKP) and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party upon a surge in Moon’s rating after the second TV debate.
Conservative voters do not trust Moon’s policy on North Korea and his views on security affairs. But they are unsure of whom to pick among other candidates. More have become undecided as the polling day nears, which suggests a possible dramatic change in the last-minute contest. No matter who wins, no party can command a majority in the legislature and therefore would have to form an alliance in order to push ahead with policy agendas. This is why the parties are opting for an alliance regardless of the protests from their nominees.
The challenge is to convince the public. The fall of a conservative force lies not only with the spread of candidates, but a lack of vision. The LKP has failed to repent and recreate after the impeachment. The Bareun Party was hastily formed in order to recruit former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. The conservative forces are merely seeking coalition to prevent a certain candidate and party from winning.
Artificial mergers must not take place. A merger must have a clear reason and common grounds. Most of all, the coalition must be able to persuade the public that it could do better in governing with united capabilities. It won’t appeal to the public if the merger is sought purely to share a part of the ruling power. The choice also should be ultimately left to the candidate who has been elected through primaries. It is both uncivil and undemocratic to demand a candidate to surrender their hard-won spot on the ticket because of poor polls.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 26, Page 33
열흘 남짓 앞둔 대선판에 중도·보수 후보 단일화 주장이 터져 나와 막판 변수로 떠올랐다. 물밑에서 오가던 자유한국당과 바른정당, 국민의당 간 연대론이 수면 위로 떠오른 것이다. 바른정당은 엊그제 의원총회에서 유승민 후보의 완주 여부, 다른 정당과의 연대 문제를 공식 논의했다. 자유한국당과 국민의당에서도 비슷한 움직임이 있다고 한다. 요동치던 판세가 문재인 더불어민주당 후보의 독주 양상으로 흐르자 양자 혹은 3자 구도로 바꿔보자는 게 배경이다.
단일화 주장엔 나름의 이유가 있다. 지금 보수층은 문 후보의 대북·안보관에 큰 불안감을 보이고 있다. 그렇다고 서로 갈라져 지리멸렬한 반문(反文) 주자들에게 마음을 준 것도 아니어서 부동층은 투표일이 다가올수록 늘어나는 실정이다. 대선 구도의 변화를 바라는 수요가 있다는 뜻이다. 게다가 누가 당선돼도 과반 의석이 없는 현재의 정치 구도에서 국민은 정치 세력 간의 협치를 바라고 있다. 그런 만큼 후보들의 완강한 거부에도 불구하고 단일화 논의가 잦아들지 않는다.
관건은 국민적 지지를 모을 수 있느냐는 것이다. 지금 보수 세력의 위기는 후보 난립이 근본 원인이라기보다 새로운 보수의 가치를 보여주지 못한 데서 출발한 측면이 크다. 자유한국당은 박근혜 전 대통령이 탄핵당한 이후에도 진정한 반성과 책임지는 모습을 보여준 바 없다. 바른정당은 비박 의원들이 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장의 영입을 기대하고 급조했다는 느낌에 머물러 있다. 단일화의 걸림돌은 해소되지 않은 상황에서 누가 집권하면 안 되니 후보 단일화를 하라고만 닦달하는 건 딱한 노릇이다.
인위적인 단일화는 금물이다. 단일화에도 원칙과 명분이 있어야 하며, 이념과 가치의 공통분모가 넓어야 한다. 무엇보다 단일화가 돼야 국정을 더 잘 운영할 것이란 비전과 역량이 전제돼야 한다. 단지 누구만 아니면 누구와도 손잡을 수 있다는 식이어선 국민 공감을 얻기 어렵다. 그리고 최종 선택은 후보 본인에게 맡겨야 한다. 지지율이 낮다는 이유만으로 자기 당 후보에게 사퇴를 압박해 표만 합치자는 건 후보에 대한 예의가 아니다. 민주주의도 아니다.