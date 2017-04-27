LS volunteers give back to Vietnam

LS Chairman Koo Ja-yol and LS Undergraduate Students Overseas Volunteers organize books in the library. [LS]

Chairman of LS Group Koo Ja-yol recently participated in the opening ceremony of 7th LS Dream School and joined student volunteers last January, in Hai Duong Province, Vietnam. The occasion was also the 10th anniversary of LS Undergraduate Students Overseas Volunteers program.Koo painted pictures on the walls surrounding the school’s soccer field and organized books in the library with the volunteers.The volunteer program was established in 2007 and so far has sent 700 volunteers, or 27 teams, to Vietnam, India, Bangladesh and Cambodia. Each volunteer team includes about 25 people, either undergraduate students or company staff members.Since the late 1990s, LS has established production facilities for LS Cable&System, LSIS, and LS Mtron in Haiphong, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and a number of other locations throughout Vietnam.The company has set Vietnam up as its foothold for expanding its South East Asian market and plans to invest more. The country has been an important market for LS, which is why the company sent 21 teams or 525 undergraduate volunteers to Vietnam.The program is the oldest volunteer service hosted by a Korean company, and one of the most competitive ones as well. Only one out of 100 applicants gets to join. Since 2013, the company has selected regions with antiquated or undersized schools and, in their place, has built LS Dream Schools, which include 8 to 10 classrooms on 2 floors. So far, LS has built 8 schools.In 2014, the company received an official commendation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment Portal, in recognition of its effort to improve the country’s education environment.“LS Group was able to become the No.1 company in electricity and communication cables with the support of Vietnamese government and people,” said Koo, “We will show our appreciation for their interest by increasing investment and local employment. We will also continue our social contribution, which has been ongoing for the last 10 years, and make sure to maintain our good relationship with Vietnam for next 100 years.”Also, LS Group has been hosting LS Dream Science Class for 8 consecutive years. This program provides elementary school students an opportunity to practice science experiments and to have cultural experiences during their school vacation. Last year, the company distributed kimchi to 1,500 underprivileged families. LS Group strives to become a reliable partner to help future generations realize their dreams.BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]