An unavoidable step (국문)

The U.S. Forces Korea’s hurried move to install the core components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system at a site designated for its deployment in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, will mark a significant turning point in defending South Korea from increasing threats from the North. On Wednesday morning, the USFK swiftly moved up to six mobile launch platforms, interceptor missiles and the powerful X-band radar system to a golf course once owned by Lotte Group. The speedy deployment and the U.S. 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s plan to test them from May reflect Washington’ ever-deepening concerns about security on the Korean Peninsula.
The swift deployment — 51 days after the arrival of the battery’s core components at Osan Air Base and six days after a land transfer was completed — has put to an end all the controversy over the Thaad battery. A rumored postponement of the deployment due to a strategic consensus between Washington and Beijing could be laid to rest. The deployment showed Uncle Sam’s intention to clear up all controversy by concluding the deployment before the May 9 presidential election.
The deployment is an unavoidable step for the alliance to take amid heightened tensions due to a possible sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang. Under such circumstances, Thaad is the best weapons system available to protect the South from the North’s increasing threats. Given the faster-than-expected pace of the North’s nuclear development, rapid deployment is the answer. As long as security crises continue on the peninsula, the need for the Thaad battery aimed at protecting U.S. reinforcements in times of crisis will only grow.
The deployment took place amid tension on the peninsula. With the possibility of Kim Jong-un giving up his nuclear ambition very low, U.S. President Donald Trump increasingly flexes his muscles. Despite his effort to encourage Beijing to use its influence on Pyongyang, Trump could resort to the use of force. He simply cannot allow Kim to threaten the U.S. mainland after wrapping up his nuclear weapons and long-range missile developments.
With such a harsh reality, Thaad can serve a pivotal part in the Korea-U.S. alliance. However, some presidential candidates on Wednesday expressed their “regrets” or “strong regrets” about the Thaad deployment in a debate. Such negative attitudes only fuel the people’s security concerns. If they really want to promote the peace and security of this country, they should have more realistic and strategic thinking.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 27, Page 34
후속조치로 국민 안보불안 해소해야
안보위기 속 불가피한 신속 배치
야권, 사드는 ‘자위조치’ 인정하고
대내외 설득으로 안보불안 해소해야
주한미군이 어제 오전 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 핵심 장비를 경북 성주 부지에 전격 반입한 것은 한반도 안보와 관련한 일대 전기다. 미군은 경기 오산 공군기지와 부산, 경북 왜관 등 세 군데에 분산 보관 중이던 차량형 이동식발사대 6기와, AN/TPY-2 사격통제레이더, 요격미사일 등을 전날 저녁부터 전격적으로 옮겼다. 예상을 뛰어넘는 신속 배치는 미국이 한반도 안보 상황을 얼마나 심각하게 인식하고 있는지 여실히 보여준다. 포대의 운용을 맡은 주한 미8군 예하 35방공포여단이 서둘러 사드를 전력화하기 위해 다음달 중 주요 장비의 시험가동에 들어갈 것이란 소식도 사태의 급박성을 반영한다.
사드는 지난달 6일 오산 공군기지에 핵심 장비가 도착한 지 51일 만에, 사드 부지 공여 절차를 마친 지 6일 만에 상주 부지에 안착했다. 이로써 사드의 한반도 배치는 이제 기정사실이 됐다. 그동안 나돌던 미·중 간 물밑 합의에 의한 배치 연기설 등 여러 억측이 자연스럽게 사라질 수밖에 없게 됐다. 오히려 오는 5월9일의 대선에 앞서 배치를 완료해 사드 ‘굳히기’에 들어가겠다는 미국의 의도가 드러났다.
이번 조치는 북한의 6차 핵실험과 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사 가능성에 따른 한반도 안보위기 속에서 한·미 동맹이 취할 수 있는 불가피한 선택으로 이해한다. 사드는 현 상황에서는 최선의 전력보호용 무기체계다. 나날이 고도화하고 있는 북한의 핵·미사일 위협에 대응하려면 사드를 조속히 배치해 작전운용 능력을 확보할 수밖에 없다. 유사시 한반도에 증원되는 미군을 보호하기 위한 사드의 전술적 필요성은 갈수록 커지고 있다.
이번 배치는 특히 한반도 정세가 한국전쟁 이후 가장 엄중한 상황에서 이뤄졌다. 북한 김정은 정권이 핵 보유 야망을 버릴 가능성이 희박한 가운데 미국의 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 북핵 문제 해결에 팔을 걷어붙이고 있다. 지금은 우선 중국의 영향력을 활용하려 하지만 효과가 미미할 경우 힘을 앞세울 가능성도 배제할 수 없다. 미 국민은 북한이 핵 개발에 이어 운반체인 ICBM 개발까지 완료해 미 본토를 위협하는 상황을 결코 용납하지 않을 것임을 트럼프가 누구보다 잘 알고 있기 때문이다.
이제 사드는 자연스럽게 한·미 동맹의 핵심적인 연결고리로 자리 잡게 됐다. 이런 상황에서 어제 일부 대선후보들은 사드 배치를 놓고 “강력 유감” 또는 “유감”을 표시했다. 하지만 한반도 안보와 평화를 생각한다면 이제 사드에 대해 보다 현실적이고 전략적인 접근이 필요하다. 안보마저 표 계산이나 정파적 이해관계로 따지면 곤란하다. 나라를 짊어지겠다는 대선후보들에게 확고한 안보관과 냉정한 판단력은 필수 덕목이다. 이제 사드 배치는 현실이 됐다. 지금부터 그동안 부족했던 대내외 설득에 주력해야 한다. 대선후보들도 사드 배치 논란 대신 차라리 중국의 사드 보복에 대한 대응책부터 내놓아야 할 것이다.