Staff from GoPro, an American tech company that manufactures action cameras, demonstrate the company’s first camera-mounted drone at Gwangnaru Han River Park in eastern Seoul on Wednesday. The foldable quadcopter drone, which GoPro is calling Karma, comes with a case that users can wear on their back. It is scheduled for local release on May 7 with a price tag of 1.69 million won ($1,500). [GOPRO]