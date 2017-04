A 3-millimeter-tall (0.1-inch-tall) potted plant on display at the International Horticulture Goyang Korea exhibition on Wednesday. The tiny plant from Japan is one of six from around the world that will be showcased at the fair, alongside giant roses from Ecuador and rainbow carnations from the Netherlands. The event runs from Friday through May 14 at the Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]