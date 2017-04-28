With YG Studio Plex, YG focuses on dramas

YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment agencies in Korea, will extend its scope of operations in the entertainment industry as they have opened a new production studio, YG Studio Plex, to enter the drama market.YG launched the drama studio as its branch company, YG Plus, partnered with The Wind that Carries Wishes, the drama production company behind the 2013 hit drama “That Winter, the Wind Blows.” Before this joint launch, YG joint produced and invested in drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” last year, which The Wind that Carries Wishes produced.A source inside YG said, “We have set the blueprints for the future and opened an office in Sinsa-dong [southern Seoul]. We plan to look beyond the markets of Korea and Asia and tackle the global market [with YG Studio Plex].”The new drama studio already brought in director Park Hong-gyun, who directed MBC’s “Queen Seondeok” and “The Greatest Love.” Park has reportedly filed a letter of resignation at MBC and will join YG Studio Plex in May.Drama is looking like the newest trend in Hallyu, the Korean cultural wave, as rival entertainment agency S.M. Entertainment has already created drama production S.M. Culture & Contents and entertainment company CJ E&M separated its drama section to create a new company, Studio Dragon.By Kim Jung-kyoon