중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

From one bank to another

Apr 28,2017
HSBC Korea CEO Jung Eun-young, left, holds up the company’s donation to Social Solidarity Bank with its CEO, Kim Yong-deog, at HSBC’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday.

HSBC Korea on Wednesday donated 120 million won ($106,000) to Social Solidarity Bank, which will be used to finance social enterprises.

Since 2014, HSBC Korea has been donating to initiatives that help people in need. Past projects include delivering lunches to low-income families, helping foreign women married to Korean men settle in Korea and investing in a musical troupe that specializes in environmental education. [HSBC KOREA]


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장