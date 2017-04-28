From one bank to another

HSBC Korea CEO Jung Eun-young, left, holds up the company’s donation to Social Solidarity Bank with its CEO, Kim Yong-deog, at HSBC’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday.HSBC Korea on Wednesday donated 120 million won ($106,000) to Social Solidarity Bank, which will be used to finance social enterprises.Since 2014, HSBC Korea has been donating to initiatives that help people in need. Past projects include delivering lunches to low-income families, helping foreign women married to Korean men settle in Korea and investing in a musical troupe that specializes in environmental education. [HSBC KOREA]