Diageo unveils Korea-only apple, melon Smirnoff Ice

Diageo, producer of the popular malt beverage Smirnoff Ice, is introducing two new flavors of the drink specifically for the Korean market.The products, Smirnoff Ice Melon Tok and Smirnoff Ice Apple Tok, have lower alcohol content than existing Smirnoff Ice drinks, 4 percent instead of 5.2 percent, to suit local tastes.Both flavors are Korea-exclusive. The company says the new apple flavor is distinct from the existing green apple variety that is popular around the world.“Koreans tend to enjoy light drinks these days, and this product reflects that trend,” said Cho Kil-soo, CEO of Diageo Korea. “It will also contribute to the ongoing trend of drinking alone.”The new products will be sold in smaller cans rather than bottles and cost 2,000 to 3,000 won ($1.77 to $2.65).By Jin Eun-soo