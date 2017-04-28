Facebook’s moral sand castles (국문)

This is going too far. A man killed his 11-month-old daughter by hanging in Phuket, Thailand, broadcasting it on Facebook Live on April 24. Facebook Live is a live broadcasting service on social media that Facebook started to offer in April 2016. Anyone can broadcast live with a smartphone.
The man took his own life after killing his daughter. The murder-suicide illustrated the darkest side of social media. What’s more frightening is that copycat crimes may follow.
Experts say that the murder in Thailand is likely influenced by the murder in Ohio about a week earlier. On April 16, a 37-year-old man posted a video on Facebook with a plan to kill, and then he killed a 74-year-old man, a stranger he ran into. He recorded the killing and posted the footage on Facebook, which spread over the internet for 2 hours.
But it took one and a half hours until it was reported to Facebook, and another 30 minutes for Facebook to close the account. It is said to have been viewed more than 1.6 million times. The suspect killed himself.
The two cases are too similar and happened too close to be considered a coincidence. That’s why authorities are concerned by the possibility of copycat crimes. Both cases ended in suicides. With the highest suicide rate among the members of the OECD, Korea is worried as the world appears closer on social media than in reality, and perhaps its impact is therefore more powerful.
There have been snuff films and films of murder or rape in the past, but a majority of social media users may view heinous footage on Facebook by accident while searching for travel photos, restaurant information or news about their friends.
Hate speech, fake news and murder videos have triggered a discussion on social-media content restriction in the IT industry in the United States and Europe. But there are no effective ways to go about it. Censorship will infringe on freedom of speech, and posterior measures are too late.
Either method will incur considerable costs and there are no clear technical alternatives. At present, AI cannot distinguish between pornography and breastfeeding.
Social media companies should be more accountable. Screening violence is much easier than typing what the brain is thinking or developing flying cars.
One can guess why they are not acting so eagerly. According to the Communications Decency Act of 1996, internet service providers are not legally liable for the content posted by users. These legal grounds are inappropriate for the reality where social media virtually functions as media. If Facebook doesn’t act quickly, users may act first.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 27, Page 34
*The author is a deputy business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK HYUN-YOUNG
이쯤 되면 도를 넘은 듯하다. 24일 태국 푸껫에서 11개월짜리 딸을 목 졸라 죽이는 장면을 아버지가 페이스북 라이브로 생중계했다. 페이스북 라이브는 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS) 페이스북이 지난해 4월 시작한 생방송 서비스다. 누구나 스마트폰을 생방송 카메라 삼아 1인 방송을 할 수 있다. 딸을 살해한 아버지는 스스로 목숨을 끊었다. 이번 사건은 SNS의 가장 어두운 면을 보여준다. 더욱 끔찍한 건 모방범죄 가능성이 높다는 점이다.
전문가들은 태국 살인 사건이 약 일주일 전 미국 오하이오주에서 일어난 살인 사건을 모방한 것으로 보고 있다. 지난 16일 오하이오주에서 37세 남성이 살인 예고 영상을 올린 뒤 일면식이 없는 74세 노인을 길거리에서 살해하고, 그 과정을 스마트폰으로 촬영해 페이스북에 올렸다. 이 영상은 2시간 동안 널리 퍼졌다. 페이스북에 신고가 접수되기까지 1시간30분, 다시 계정이 폐쇄되기까지 30분이 더 걸렸다. 적어도 160만 번 이상 조회된 것으로 알려졌다. 피의자는 스스로 목숨을 끊었다.
우연으로 보기에는 사건의 양상이 지나치게 유사하고, 그 간격이 짧다. 모방범죄가 확산될 위험이 크다고 생각하는 이유다. 자살로 귀결되었다는 점에서 우려는 더욱 커진다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 자살률 1위인 한국 입장에서는 남의 일이 아닐 수 있다. 미국과 태국의 거리보다 가까운 게 SNS 세상이기 때문이다.
폭력이나 살인, 성폭행 같은 끔찍한 장면을 그대로 찍은 스너프 필름은 비디오 시대에도 있었다. 은밀하게 유통돼 왔을 뿐이다. 하지만 여행 사진이나 맛집 사진을 올리기 위해, 또는 친구 소식이 궁금해서 페이스북을 찾았다가 끔찍한 범죄 영상을 접하는 건 다수의 선량한 SNS 사용자에게는 가혹하다.
증오성 발언(hate speech), 가짜 뉴스에 이어 살인 동영상이 더해지면서 미국과 유럽 정보기술(IT)업계에서는 SNS 콘텐트 규제에 대한 논쟁이 다시 불붙었다. 뾰족한 예방법을 내놓지는 못한다. 사전 검열은 표현의 자유를 침해하고, 사후 대응은 엎질러진 물이기 때문이다. 어느 쪽이든 비용이 만만치 않게 든다. 기술적 대안도 마땅치 않다. 현 단계에서 인공지능(AI)은 포르노그래피와 모유 수유하는 여성을 구분하지 못한다고 한다.
나는 페이스북·유튜브·트위터 같은 기업이 책임을 무겁게 느껴야 한다고 생각한다. 뇌에서 생각하는 것을 타이핑하고, 하늘을 나는 차를 개발하는 프로젝트에 비하면 폭력적인 콘텐트를 걸러내는 것은 훨씬 쉬울 것이다. 이들이 적극적으로 움직이지 않는 이유를 짐작해 볼 수 있다. 1996년 입법된 연방통신법(Communications Decency Act)에 따르면 인터넷 서비스 제공업체는 사용자가 올린 콘텐트에 대해 법적 책임이 없다. SNS가 사실상 언론 기능을 하는 현실에 맞지 않는다. 페이스북이 빨리 움직이지 않으면 사용자가 먼저 움직일지도 모른다.
박현영 경제기획부 차장