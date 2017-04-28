A better debate (국문)
제대로 된 대선 토론 가능성 보여준 4차 TV토론
Apr 28,2017
The televised debate on Tuesday hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo, JTBC and the Korean Political Science Association drew the best-yet performance from the five main candidates for the May 9 presidential election. In the fourth round of debates, the contenders, amid public criticism, more or less focused on debating each other’s policies instead of making personal attacks and deviating from the theme as in the past.
The contestants discussed ways to address widening economic inequalities, the irregular workforce and ways to increase jobs. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party apologized on behalf of other contestants for wrangling about the past and pledged to devote the remaining sessions to discuss the future. The contenders faced one another in a roundtable instead of standing up and facing cameras as they did in the last two debate sessions. They were able to concentrate while seated down and facing one another.
Despite the lively discussions, the candidates failed to draw out specific and feasible solutions for the nation’s current and future challenges. None of them were able to come up with convincing insight and vision for the future. Frontrunner Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party angrily snapped, cut off the conversation, and refused to answer when he received an awkward question. Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party picked a fight by dragging out an accusation against former president Roh Moo-hyun who allegedly received a kickback worth $6.4 million. Nevertheless, the televised debates still fail to live up to the standards of the audience.
The number of undecided voters has not changed even with the polling day in just two weeks. The public still do not have confidence in the ability of each candidate and their policy proposals. The two remaining debates would be devoted to welfare, social and economic agendas. The candidates must come more prepared with refined policies and a vision for the future. Voters must pay close attention to the final two sessions to judge who is more fit to navigate this troubled country against multiple challenges.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 27, Page 34
그제 모처럼 제대로 된 대선 TV토론을 봤다. 25일 저녁 중앙일보·JTBC·한국정치학회 주최로 열린 제4차 토론에서 후보들은 그동안 TV토론이 네거티브 공방으로만 메워졌다는 여론의 비판을 의식해선지 정책 토론에 충실하려 노력하는 모습을 보여 줬다.
우선 주제와 동떨어진 상대방 헐뜯기나 일방적 의혹 제기가 눈에 띄게 줄었다. 대신 양극화와 비정규직, 일자리 창출 등 이날의 주제인 ‘경제’를 놓고 치열한 공방이 이어졌다. 그동안 TV토론이 과거 얘기만 하다 끝난 점을 자진해 사과하고, 앞으로는 미래만 논하겠다는 선언(안철수 후보)이 나온 점도 긍정적이었다. 이날 토론은 2차와 3차 토론에서 채택한 ‘스탠딩 토크’ 방식 대신 후보 5명이 원탁에 마주 앉아 얘기하는 방식으로 진행됐는데 논의의 밀도와 수준이 스탠딩 토론을 압도했다. 토론의 질은 ‘스탠딩’ 같은 형식이 아니라 토론에 임하는 후보들의 의식과 노력에 좌우되는 것임을 보여 준다.
문제점도 없지 않았다. 정책 토론은 활발했지만 구체적인 처방 대신 원론적 해법을 내놓는 선에 그쳤고 나라의 장래에 대한 비전을 설득력 있게 제시하는 후보도 찾기 어려웠다. 문재인 후보는 난처한 질문이 나올 때마다 고압적인 말 자르기와 답변 회피, 감정적 대응으로 비난을 받았다. ‘노무현 640만 달러 수수 의혹’을 재차 거론해 소모적인 말싸움을 유도한 홍준표 후보의 태도도 눈살을 찌푸리게 했다. 이날 토론이 모처럼 정책검증의 단초를 마련했지만 아직도 국민의 눈높이를 충족하기엔 부족한 수준임을 보여 준다.
대선이 2주 앞으로 다가왔는데도 관망층이 줄지 않고 있다. 국민이 후보들의 정책과 능력에 확신을 갖지 못한 방증이다. 앞으로 두 차례 남은 TV토론에서는 복지를 비롯한 사회·경제 현안들이 집중적으로 다뤄질 전망이다. 후보들은 명확하고 구체적인 정책과 비전을 제시해 토론의 질을 한층 끌어올려야 한다. 유권자들은 후보들의 발언 하나 하나를 면밀히 살피면서 위기의 대한민국을 살릴 비전을 갖춘 후보가 누구인지 찾아내는 창구로 TV토론을 활용해야 할 것이다.