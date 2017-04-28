Enough is enough (국문)

The standoff between the United States and North Korea over its nuclear and missile threats is taking a dangerous turn. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invited 100 senators to the White House to explain the danger of the North’s uninterrupted nuclear development. Three days earlier, Trump met with 15 members of the UN Security Council at the White House for the same reason followed by the swift deployment Wednesday of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system in Seongju, North Gyeongsang.
Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., who leads the U.S. Pacific Command, went so far as to insist at a House Armed Services Committee hearing that the U.S. administration scrap its defense budget sequestration in order to effectively cope with North Korean nuclear and missile threats. His rhetoric is aimed at securing enough funding to take military action against the North — if the need arises. Such moves are seen as possible preliminary steps toward an American military engagement on the Korean Peninsula.
More alarming than Trump’s invitation to the entire Senate is what he told them. He said that he will deal with North Korea more aggressively while leaving open the door to negotiation to achieve the security and peace of the region through denuclearization of the peninsula. Put differently, the United States could remove the North’s nuclear weapons by using its military power, but at the same time dialogue is possible. That almost sounds like an ultimatum.
It is fortunate that North Korea stopped short of conducting a sixth nuclear test between April 15, Kim Il Sung’s birthday, and April 25, the 85th anniversary of the founding of its Army. But Trump’s message to Kim Jong-un is resolute: if North Korea does not come to the bargaining table, America could launch military attacks on its nuclear facilities. If North Korea fires back with its long-range multiple rocket launchers, a localized, if not full-scale, war is unavoidable.
Even if the North comes back to the negotiating table, it will not be easy to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. The North would only accept talks that seek to freeze its nuclear program, not end it. Under such circumstances, we cannot rule out the possibility that Pyongyang continues to advance its nuclear weapons behind the scenes while negotiating with Washington. That would only prolong the status quo.
And yet, our presidential candidates are engrossed in campaigning without even touching such a critical issue. We urge them to think again. Our people deserve it.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 28, Page 38
트럼프 대통령, 상원의원들에 북핵 설명
핵중단 조건 처음으로 대화의 문은 열어
대선후보들 사태 위중함 깊이 인식해야
대북 군사제재 국면으로 치닫던 한반도 안보상황이 다시 역회전하고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 어제(현지 시각) 상원의원 100명을 백악관으로 불러 북한 핵의 위중함을 설명했다. 트럼프 대통령이 상원의원 전원을 대상으로 북핵 브리핑을 한 뒤 내놓은 새로운 대북 접근법은 기존의 입장과는 달라졌다. 북한에 대한 경제제재 강화와 외교적 조치에 무게가 실렸다. 미국이 그동안 북한에 대해 최후의 옵션으로 고려해왔던 군사조치는 언급되지 않았다고 한다.
우선 트럼프 대통령이 유례없이 상원의원들을 대상으로 북핵을 설명한 자체가 의미를 가진다. 북핵이 미국의 외교안보정책의 최우선 순위로 떠올랐다는 것이다. 그만큼 북한의 핵과 미사일이 미국의 안보에 긴박하고 중대한 사안으로 자리매김하고 있다는 판단이다. 사실 올해 초까지만 해도 미국의 외교안보정책에서 북한 핵이슈는 남중국해, 시리아, 이란 문제보다 후순위였다. 오바마 정부 때는 북핵문제를 ‘전략적 인내’라는 명분을 내세워 쳐다보지도 않았다.
트럼프 정부가 처음 발표한 대북정책기조가 외교와 경제에 실린 것은 그동안의 성과에 따른 것으로 보인다. 미국이 중국과 협조해 4월15일(김일성 생일)∼ 4월25일(북한군 창건일) 사이에 6차 핵실험을 성공적으로 차단했기 때문이다. 앞으로도 미ㆍ중 공조체제를 유지해 대북압박을 강화하면 더 나은 성과를 얻을 수 있다는 자신감이 생겼을 수도 있다.
하지만 미국의 새 대북정책기조는 우리에겐 무겁고 조심스럽다. 미국이 한반도의 안정과 평화로운 비핵화를 추구하고, 그 목표를 향해 협상의 문을 열어두겠다는 부분이다. 트럼프의 미국이 북한에 처음으로 대화의 문은 열어놓았지만 북한은 비핵화를 전제로 하는 대화에는 나오지 않을 게 분명하다. 따라서 비핵화는 대화의 전제가 아니라 목표가 될 수밖에 없다. 북한이 대화에 응해도 ‘북핵 임시동결’을 요구할 것이라는 게 전문가들의 판단이다. 문제는 북핵 동결에 있다. 우리 입장에선 북한 핵을 일단 인정하고 안고 살아가야 하기 때문이다. 지난 20여 년 동안 6자회담 등 북핵 해결에 노력했지만 북한에게 핵개발 시간만 내준 뼈아픈 경험도 있다. 이번에도 북한이 대화 테이블에 나와도 뒤로는 핵무기 고도화를 몰래 하지 않으리란 법이 없다. 그럼에도 대화와 압박의 투 트랙 없이는 북핵 해결이 다시 미궁에 빠진다는 게 불편한 진실이다.
북핵 위기가 이렇게 위중한데 우리 자체도 문제다. 막바지에 들어선 대통령 선거로 대선후보들은 선거활동에 몰입하고 있다. 그렇지만 대선후보들의 TV 토론에서 북핵 해결과 관련된 진지하고 구체적인 그랜드 플랜이 거의 나오지 않았다. 대선후보들은 북핵 위기를 외면하지 말고 진지하게 다시 생각해보기 바란다. 정부도 ‘코리아 패싱’이 없도록 미ㆍ중에 우리의 입장을 분명히 밝혀야 할 것이다. 북한 역시 이번이 마지막 기회라는 점을 인식하고 핵프로그램 포기와 함께 대화에 나와야 한다.