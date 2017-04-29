Why Facts Don’t Unify Us

[JooHee Yoon]

According to the Pew Research Center, the nation is more polarized than at any time in recent history. While some of the issues dividing us boil down to ideology and preference, there is at least one on which hard science should have a strong say — climate change. But do numbers and figures change people’s opinions?미국이 요즘처럼 양극화된 적도 없다는 여론 조사 결과가 나왔다. 이념이나 개인의 취향에 따라 여론이 분열되는 경우가 있긴 하다. 그러나 확실한 과학적 사실을 놓고 여론이 갈리는 경우도 없지 않다. 그 좋은 예가 기후변화다. 그렇다면 논란이 벌어진 이슈와 관련해 수치·정보를 통해 사실관계가 드러날 경우 논란을 벌이던 사람들의 입장은 정말 변할까?Apparently, they do — they result in a deeper divide.In a recent experiment, described in a paper released on Friday on the Social Science Research Network, we and our colleagues Sebastian Bobadilla-Suarez and Stephanie Lazzaro asked more than 300 Americans several climate-related questions, such as whether they believed that man-made climate change was occurring and whether the United States was right to support the recent Paris agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. On the basis of their answers, we divided participants into three groups: strong believers in man-made climate change, moderate believers and weak believers.답은 ‘변한다’이다. 그러나 분열이 심화되는 쪽으로 변한다는 게 문제다. 내 연구진은 최근 재미있는 실험을 했다. 미국인 300명에게 “기후변화는 인간이 야기한 지구 오염 때문이라 생각하느냐” “온실가스 배출감축을 위한 파리협정에 미국이 찬성표를 던지는 게 맞느냐” 같은 질문을 했다. 이어 어떤 대답을 했느냐에 따라 참가자를 3개 그룹으로 나눴다. 기후변화가 인간의 잘못 때문이라고 강하게 믿는 그룹, 중간 수준으로 믿는 그룹, 거의 믿지 않는 그룹으로 3등분한 것이다.Next we informed participants that many scientists have said that by the year 2100, the average temperature in the United States will rise at least 6 degrees Fahrenheit, and asked them for their own estimates of likely temperature rise by 2100. The overall average was 5.6 degrees Fahrenheit. As expected, there were significant differences among the three groups: 6.3 degrees for strong believers in man-made climate change, 5.9 degrees for moderate believers and 3.6 degrees for weak believers.이어 참가자들에게 “2100년까지 미국의 평균기온은 6도 이상 상승할 것”이란 과학계의 다수설을 알려준 뒤 “당신은 2100년까지 온도가 몇 도 상승할 것으로 보느냐”고 물어봤다. 평균적인 답은 “5.6도 올라갈 것”이었다. 그러나 내 예상대로 3개 그룹 간에는 큰 격차가 발견됐다. 기후변화를 강력히 믿는 그룹은 6.3도 오를 것으로 봤지만 중간 그룹은 5.9도, 거의 믿지 않는 그룹은 3.6도 오를 것이라고 예상했다.Then came the important part of the experiment. Participants were randomly assigned to one of two conditions. Half of them received information that was more encouraging than what they originally received (good news for the planet and humanity); half of them received information that was less encouraging (bad news for the planet and humanity). In the good news condition, they were told to assume that in recent weeks, prominent scientists had reassessed the science and concluded the situation was far better than previously thought, suggesting a likely temperature increase of only 1 to 5 degrees. In the bad news condition, participants were told to assume that in recent weeks, prominent scientists had reassessed the science and concluded the situation was far worse than previously thought, suggesting a likely temperature increase of 7 to 11 degrees. All participants were then asked to provide their personal estimates.이 실험에서 정말 중요한 대목은 다음이다. 참가자들은 무작위로 반으로 갈려 기후변화에 대한 ‘희소식’과 ‘나쁜 소식’을 들었다. 참가자의 절반은 “기후변화가 생각만큼 빠르지 않아 과학자들이 온도 상승 예상치를 1~5도로 내렸다”는 희소식을 들었다. 나머지 절반에겐 ‘나쁜 소식’이 전달됐다. “기후변화가 생각보다 심각해 과학자들이 온도 상승 예상치를 7~11도로 올렸다”는 내용이었다. 이렇게 희소식과 나쁜 소식을 각각 들은 참가자들은 “다시 한번 본인이 예상하는 온도 상승치를 제시해 달라”는 부탁을 받았다.Weak believers in man-made climate change were moved by the good news (their average estimate fell by about 1 degree), but their belief was unchanged by the bad news (their average estimate stayed essentially constant). By contrast, strong believers in man-made climate change were far more moved by the bad news (their average estimate jumped by nearly 2 degrees), whereas with good news, it fell by less than half of that (.9 degrees). Moderate climate change believers were equally moved in both cases (they changed their estimates by approximately 1.5 degrees in each case).기후변화가 인간의 잘못 때문이라고 믿지 않는 참가자들은 희소식에 더 강하게 반응했다. 이들은 온도 상승치를 평균 1도가량 하향 조정했다. 그러나 나쁜 소식에 대해선 별다른 반응을 보이지 않았다. 이들이 예상한 평균온도는 처음 추정치와 같았던 것이다. 반면 기후변화는 인간의 잘못 때문이라고 강하게 믿는 참가자들은 나쁜 소식을 듣고 예상 온도를 평균 2도 올리며 민감한 반응을 보였다. 그러나 좋은 소식에 대해선 예상 온도를 0.9도만 내리며 무덤덤하게 반응했다. 한편 중간 그룹에 속했던 참가자들은 희소식과 나쁜 소식에 동일하게 반응했다. 이들의 예상 온도는 각각 1.5도씩 동일하게 조정됐다.The clear implication is that for weak believers in man-made climate change, comforting news will have a big impact, and alarming news won’t. Strong believers will show the opposite pattern. And because Americans are frequently exposed to competing claims about the latest scientific evidence, these opposing tendencies will predictably create political polarization — and it will grow over time.이 같은 실험의 결과가 의미하는 바는 명확하다. 기후변화가 인간의 잘못 때문이라고 믿지 않는 사람은 우리를 안심시키는 정보에 민감하게 반응한 반면, 경각심을 일깨우는 정보에는 반응을 보이지 않았다. 반면 기후변화가 인간의 잘못 때문이라고 강하게 믿는 사람은 정반대의 패턴을 보였다.In the case of information about ourselves — about how attractive others perceive us to be, or how likely we are to succeed — people normally alter their beliefs more in response to good news. In certain circumstances, that will also be true for political issues — as in the case of weak climate change believers. But at times, good political news can threaten our deepest commitments, and we will give it less weight.미국 과학계에선 기후변화의 원인에 대해 정반대의 주장을 펼치는 논문이 앞다퉈 발표되고 있다. 그 결과 자신의 이론을 강하게 주장하는 강경파 학자들이 기후변화에 대한 여론을 분열시키는 현상이 심화되고 있다. 이렇게 분열된 여론은 시간이 지날수록 더욱 양극화된다. 사람들은 타인이 생각하는 자신의 매력과 성공 가능성에 대해 정보를 얻으면 좋은 소식에만 편향되게 반응한다. 기후변화가 인간의 잘못 때문임을 믿지 않는 사람들이 대표적인 사례다. 정치적 정보도 마찬가지다. 새롭게 드러난 사실이 자신의 정치적 신념을 위협하면 사람들은 이 소식을 무시해버린다.These findings help explain polarization on many issues. With respect to the Affordable Care Act, for example, people encounter good news, to the effect that it has helped millions of people obtain health insurance, and also bad news, to the effect that health care costs and insurance premiums continue to increase. For the act’s supporters, the good news will have far more impact than the bad; for the opponents, the opposite is true. As the sheer volume of information increases, polarization will be heightened as well.이번 실험의 결과는 각종 현안마다 여론이 양극화되는 이유를 보여준다. 버락 오바마의 의료보험법을 예로 들면, 이 법안 덕분에 빈곤층 수백만 명이 의료보험에 가입할 수 있었다는 희소식과 이 법안으로 인해 보험료가 올랐다는 나쁜 소식이 동시에 나온다. 법안 지지자는 희소식에, 법안 반대자는 나쁜 소식에 각각 강하게 반응한다. 정보량이 늘수록 여론은 더욱 양극화된다.(중략)But there’s an important qualification. In our experiment, a strong majority showed movement; few people were impervious to new information. Most people were willing to change their views, at least to some extent. For those who believe in learning, and the possibility of democratic self-government, that’s very good news.그러나 ‘사실’이 ‘이념’을 이기지 못한다고 실망할 필요는 없다. 내 실험에서 새로운 정보를 들은 참가자들의 과반수가 입장을 조정했기 때문이다. 새로운 정보를 들었음에도 입장이 전혀 변하지 않은 사람은 거의 없었다. 대부분은 새로운 정보에 따라 ‘적어도 어느 정도는’ 의견을 바꿀 용의가 있음이 확인된 것이다. 학습과 민주적 자치의 가치를 믿는 이에겐 희소식이 아닐 수 없다.CASS R. SUNSTEIN카스 선슈타인 (하버드대 교수)