[앵커브리핑] "이것이 총리의 얼굴인가" 묻던 그들은… (“Is this a prime minister?” The inquisitors…)

뉴스룸 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.1988년 미국 대선에서 맞붙은 후보는 공화당의 조지 부시와 민주당의 마이클 듀카키스였습니다. 선거전 내내 부시는 지지율에서 밀리고 있었습니다.In the 1998 U.S. presidential election, Republican George Herbert Walker Bush was up against Democrat Michael Dukakis. Prior to the election, Bush was trailing in the polls.전세를 뒤집은 것은 바로 네거티브 전략이었습니다.What changed the situation was the use of the*negative campaigning: 네거티브 선거운동즉, 공화당 선거팀은 민주당 듀카키스의 가족이 성조기를 불태운 적이 있다고 몰아세웠고, 그 주장이 사실이 아님에도 유권자들은 그 전략에 넘어갔습니다.The Republican camptheir opposition by arguing that Katharine Dukakis, wife of the Democratic candidate, burned the American flag. Even though the claim turned out to be false, voters were alreadyof the Republican’s negative strategy.*berate: 몰아세우다*be in the hands of ~: ~의 손에 휘둘리다그러는 사이에 부시 후보의 정책은 잘 알려지지 않았습니다.Meanwhile, Bush’s policies were not talked about in detail.결과는 잘 아시는 것처럼 부시는 경제에 크게 실패했고, 다음 선거에서 민주당의 빌 클린턴 후보는 '바보야, 문제는 경제야!' 그 유명해진 구호로 부시의 재선을 막아버렸지요.And you know, Bush’s efforts to overcome the economic recession miserably failed, resulting in Democrat Bill Clinton coming up with the famous“It’s the economy, stupid,” and successfully preventing Bush’s second term in office.*slogan: 구호캐나다의 정치인 장 크레티앵. 요샛말로 하면 전형적인 흙수저였습니다.This is Canadian politician Jean Chrétien. According to today’s, we can say that he was born with a dirt spoon in his mouth.*lingo: (특정 집단이 쓰는) 용어선천적으로 한쪽 귀가 들리지 않았고 어릴 적 앓았던 병으로 얼굴 근육이 마비되었지만 곤궁한 형편 탓에 제대로 된 치료조차 받지 못했다는군요.He was born deaf in one ear and suffered fromwhich left the left side of his face permanently. He was not able to receive sufficient treatment due to poverty.*Bell’s palsy: 안면 신경 마비*paralyze: 마비시키다더듬는 말투에다 일그러진 입술…1993년 캐나다 총선에 나선 장 크레티앵의 얼굴이었습니다., with deformed lips… This was Jean Chrétien’s face when he ran for prime minister in the Canadian federal election in 1993.*stutter:말을 더듬다"이것이 총리의 얼굴인가?"“Is this a prime minister?”상대 후보는 그의 약점을 적극적으로 공략했습니다. 그러나 크레티앵은 비난을 되받아치지 않았습니다.The opposing candidate actively attacked his counterpart’s disability with an advertisement. However, Chrétien didn’tto the criticism.*clap back: 되받아치다"저는 말을 잘 못하지만 거짓말은 하지 않습니다"“[I am] a politician who doesn't talk out of both sides of his mouth.”진심을 담은 연설은 압도적인 지지로 이어졌고 세 번 연속 총리 자리에 오른 그는 캐나다 역사상 가장 성공적인 정치인이란 평가를 받고 있습니다.The speech, given with, was met withapproval and Chrétien went on to be Prime Minister for threeterms. He is regarded as one of the most successful politicians in Canadian history.*all its sincerity: 진심을 담은*overwhelming: 압도적인*consecutive: 연이은한편 당시 네거티브 광고를 냈던 상대편 후보와 소속당은 어떻게 되었을까…Meanwhile, what happened to the opposing candidate and party that adopted the negative strategy?150석을 넘게 차지했던 제1당은 단 두 석만을 차지한 소수당으로 전락했고, 십 년 뒤 당은 해체됐습니다.The Progressive Conservative Party of Canada that once held more than 150 seats in the parliament wasto a minor party only holding on to two seats. Ten years later, the party dissolved.*degrade: 비하하다모두가 짐작하시리라 믿습니다.I am sure that you can all assume.'이것이 총리의 얼굴인가'“Is this a prime minister?”우리에게도 새로운 민주주의의 얼굴을 찾아내는 짧다면 짧은 여정이 지금 진행되고 있는 중입니다.For us Koreans, the short journey to finding a new democracy is currently ongoing.난무하는 그 언어들 사이로 시민들은 어떻게든 우리의 얼굴을 찾아낼 것입니다.Between rampant negative campaigning, the people will find a new democracy by any means necessary.그리고 아직 토론은 끝나지 않았습니다.The presidential debates are not over yet.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on April 24, 2017Translated for April 29, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster