Thaad battery installed in dead of night

Police stand guard as key components of the American Thaad battery are transferred by military vehicles to a golf course in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang, early Wednesday. [YONHAP] 수요일 오전 군용 트럭들이 고고도미사일방어체계(사드) 주요 장비를 싣고 경북 성주군 골프장으로 이동하는 가운데 경찰들이 경비를 서고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, April 27, 2017The U.S. Forces Korea began installing key components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad)early Wednesday morning at a golf course in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang, resulting inwith local residents who objected to thedeployment of the antimissile system.*battery: 포대*scuffle: 실랑이, 몸싸움*stealthy: 몰래 하는수요일 새벽 주한미군이 고고도미사일방어체계(사드) 포대 주요 장비들을 경북 성주군 골프장에 배치하기 시작했다. 이 과정에서 사드 배치를 반대하는 지역 주민들과 몸싸움이 벌어졌다., the military hauled in components of the U.S.-made Thaad battery, including a powerful AN/TPY-2 radar system and at least two missileandused in them, to a golf course it acquired from Lotte Group andto the U.S. Forces Korea.*in the dead of night: 한밤중에*launcher: 발사대*interceptor: 요격기*turn over: 넘겨 주다한밤중에 군은 AN/TPY-2 레이더 시스템, 최소 미사일 발사대 2기와 요격용 미사일들을 포함한 사드 포대 주요 장비들을 실어서 골프장으로 옮겼다. 골프장은 롯데그룹이 제공한 것이고 주한미군에 사드부대 부지로 넘겨졌다.The process began around 4:40 a.m. and continued to around 7 a.m. as some 20 military trucks and trailers arrived at the Seongju site,the Thaad components, along with generators and coolers.*transfer: 옮기다, 이송하다수송작전은 오전 4시40분쯤 시작됐고 오전 7시까지 계속됐다. 군용 트럭과 트레일러 20여 대가 발전기와 냉각기 등과 함께 사드 주요 장비들을 성주군 부지까지 운송했다.News of theleaked and hundreds of Seongju residents, activists and members of religious sects gathered in the town center of Soseong-ri, Chojeon-myeon, near the golf course.*installation: 설치사드 배치 소식이 유출됐고 성주군 주민과 반대 운동가들, 종교인들 수백명이 골프장과 가까운 초전면 서성리 마을회관에 모였다.Some 8,000 police wereto the scene. Theyas the military trucks rolled in. Troops blocked roads to let the military vehicles pass and pushed back the residents and out-of-town protesters.*dispatch: 보내다, 파견하다*stand guard: 보초 서다, 감시하다경찰 8천여명이 현장에 배치됐다. 군용 트럭들이 들어올 때 경찰들이 경비를 섰다. 경찰들은 도로를 막고 군용 트럭들이 지나가도록 했고 주민들과 타 지역에서 온 시위자들을 밖으로 밀어냈다.Protesters held pickets and bannersthe Thaad deployment and calling for peace - and asking if U.S. troops were true friends of Korea. Police were reported to haveprotesters by the arms and some ended up in a hospital.*lambaste: 맹공격(맹비난)하다*yank: 홱 잡아당기다시위자들은 사드 배치를 반대하고 평화를 호소하고 미군이 한국의 진정한 친구인지를 묻는 문구들이 적힌 피켓과 플래카드를 들었다. 경찰이 시위자들의 팔을 잡아 당겼다고 보도됐고 몇 명은 병원에 입원했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)