Speak up or sit down

Leading presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party is swept up in a renewed controversy about whether he had asked Pyongyang its opinion before Seoul abstained from a United Nations resolution on North Korean human rights violations in 2007 while serving as chief of staff to former President Roh Moo-hyun. I would like to pose the question differently. What position would Moon take at the year-end when a similar bill is submitted to the UN? Would he, if elected president of South Korea, gladly throw in a vote of approval of the UN condemnation on North Korean human rights violations, or abstain as he did 10 years ago?North Korea in 2017 is entirely different from the North Korea of 2007. At the time, Pyongyang showed hopeful signs that it could give up nuclear weapons if the regime’s sustainability and economic rewards were guaranteed. Therefore, then-president Roh went so far as to propose co-sharing and co-development of the Yellow Sea with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, despite criticism and protests about yielding the South’s side of the maritime border line. But the moves had some kind of justice, as there had been hopes for the quid pro quo strategy of achieving nuclear abandonment through economic rewards.Today, North Korea is a state that would never voluntarily give up its nuclear weapons. To the regime’s third-generation ruler, Kim Jong-un, nuclear development has never been a bargaining chip. His goal is to advance weapons capabilities through nuclear and missile tests until he can reach the U.S. mainland.Kim, unlike his father, was advancing nuclear missiles for actual use, not for negotiation. Washington and Seoul won’t likely be able to stop Kim with assurances of security and economic cooperation when he has hands on the button to launch a nuclear missile that could hit New York.When times change, a statesman’s thoughts on policy must also change. Former President Kim Dae-jung drew up the so-called “Sunshine Policy” on North Korea in his firm belief that North Korea does not have the will or capability to develop nuclear weapons. His successor, Roh, designed his rapprochement policy toward the North believing the regime was using nuclear weapons as self-defense and as a bargaining chip. North Korea’s nuclear weapons today are an imminent danger to the security of South Korea as well as the United States.That’s why the engagement policies of the past liberal administrations cannot stand today. But Moon stubbornly adheres to the vision of denuclearizing the North, and establishing peace through engagement as if it is a sacred legacy he must uphold no matter what.Moon needs to add more creativity to his philosophy on the North by staying abreast of the times. He must not waste his time by attacking a former foreign minister in the Roh administration for whistle-blowing.Suh Hoon, former deputy director for North Korean Intelligence at the National Intelligence Service, and Park Seon-won, Roh’s secretary on security strategy, are said to be the architects behind Moon’s North Korean policy under the coaching of former unification minister Jeong Se-hyun, who served in both the Kim and Roh administrations. The two — Suh and Park — had been security strategists during presidents Kim and Roh, but their experiences get in the way of up-to-date policymaking.Former unification minister Jeong advised the Park Geun-hye administration to constrain from criticizing Pyongyang’s assassination of Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling it the outcome of a sibling power struggle. He was arguing the assassination was an internal matter that Seoul does not have a say in.It is the same reasoning Pyongyang gave Seoul in 2007 when the latter asked the former’s opinion on how it should act on a UN resolution. At the time, Pyongyang told Seoul that Roh and Kim Jong-il had agreed in their summit not to interfere in internal affairs of one another and claimed that Seoul’s siding with a human rights resolution compiled by hostile forces was violation of the agreement. But the mutual non-interference pact is something that could have been possible under the Kim Jong-il regime.Under such reasoning, Seoul should keep mum on Kim Jong-un’s order of assassination of his brother and abstain from a critical UN resolution on North Korea’s human rights conditions. Under the unruly Kim Jong-un age, however, Seoul should actively interfere in North Korean affairs. Moon must openly criticize Kim’s horridly inhumane ways of killing his own brother or oppressing civilians and his reign of terror.*A JoongAng Ilbo columnist.Chun Young-gi문재인 후보가 2007년 대북인권결의안을 처리할 때 ‘북한에 사전(事前) 문의’를 했느냐로 논란이 뜨겁다. 나는 다른 방식으로 묻고 싶다. 대통령이 된다면 올 연말 유엔에 또 제출될 대북인권결의안에 어떤 태도를 취하시겠나? 흔쾌히 ‘찬성’인가 아니면 10년 전처럼 또 ‘기권’인가.2017년의 북한은 2007년의 북한과 질적으로 완전히 다른 새 나라가 되었다. 2007년은 북한이 체제 보장과 경제협력을 약속받으면 핵을 포기할 수 있다고 보았던 마지막 희망의 시대였다. 그래서 노무현 대통령이 서해 북방한계선(NLL)을 포기한다는 의심까지 받으면서 서해평화경제구상을 김정일과 담판했던 것이다. 거기엔 일말의 정당성이 있었다. 핵 포기와 경제의 교환이 가능하리라고 봤던 시기의 몸부림이었다.2017년의 북한은 스스로 핵 포기가 불가능한 나라가 됐다. 김정은에게 핵 개발은 애초부터 다른 무엇과 거래하기 위한 협상용이 아니었다. 핵실험과 미사일 발사를 반복함으로써 미국 본토에다 터뜨릴 핵미사일 능력을 확보하는 게 그의 목적이다.협상용이 아닌 목적용 핵미사일의 개발-. 이것이 김정일 시대와 질적으로 달라진 김정은 왕국의 핵 진실이다. 뉴욕 투발용 핵미사일 완성을 향한 김정은의 질주를 미국의 체제 보장이나 한국의 경제협력 약속으로 막기는 어려울 것이다.시대 평가가 달라지면 정책 철학도 달라져야 한다. 김대중 대통령은 “북한은 핵을 개발할 의사도 능력도 없다”는 평가를 바탕으로 햇볕정책을 수립했다. 노무현 대통령은 “북핵은 자위용이며 협상용”이라는 평가를 기초로 대북 포용정책을 수행했다. 문재인 후보가 직면한 북한 핵은 “한국을 굴복시키며 미국을 협박하기 위한 목적용”이라는 평가를 받고 있다.10년 전 효과를 봤던 햇볕정책과 대북 포용정책이 새로운 대북정책으로 변경돼야 할 이유가 여기에 있다. 아쉽게도 어제 문 후보가 내놓은 ‘한반도 비핵화 평화구상’은 햇볕정책, 대북 포용정책이 무슨 성역(聖域)이나 되는 것처럼 그 테두리에서 맴돌다 말았다.문재인 후보는 시대 변화를 따라잡는 더 창의적인 대북 철학을 다듬을 필요가 있다. 과거 같은 정부에서 함께 일했던 전직 장관을 북풍이나 색깔론으로 몰아붙이는 데 진력할 때가 아니다.현재 문재인 대북정책의 큰 틀은 정세현씨의 영향 아래 서훈·박선원씨가 짜온 것으로 알려졌다. 이들은 김대중·노무현 시대의 탁월한 전략가였지만 오히려 그때의 경험이 새 정책을 창안하는 데 방해가 될 수 있다.정세현씨는 “김정남 암살 사건은 형제간의 정치권력 싸움으로 우리가 비난만 할 일은 아니다. 안보 문제로 연결시키지 말라”고 우리 정부에 주문했다. 형제 암살이 북한 내부 문제이기에 한국 정부가 가타부타 할 일이 아니라는 얘기다.이런 인식은 2007년 우리 정부가 북한 측에 인권결의안에 대해 입장을 타진하자 그들이 보낸 다음과 같은 답변과 논리 구조가 동일하다. “지난 10월 역사적인 수뇌선언(노무현·김정일 합의)에서 내부 문제에 간섭하지 않기로 하였다. 반공화국 세력들의 인권결의안에 찬성하는 것은 북남선언에 대한 공공연한 위반이다.” ‘내부 문제 불간섭론’은 김정일 시대에나 통했던 패러다임이다.이런 패러다임을 답습하면 김정은의 형제 살해에도 무심하고, 북한 인권결의안에도 기권표를 던질 수밖에 없을 것이다. 김정은 시대에 맞는 한국 정부의 대북 철학은 ‘내부 문제 간섭 가능론’이어야 한다. 형제 살해, 인권유린뿐 아니라 북한의 비민주적 권력 운영과 전체주의적 주민 통제에 대해서도 보다 공세적이고 개입적인 문재인표 대북정책이 수립되길 바란다. 서훈·박선원씨는 남북 정상회담 전문가로서 북한의 남침엔 대응해도 그들 내부의 문제에 관여해선 안 된다는 불간섭 정신이 투철할 것이다. 문 후보가 전향적인 대북정책으로 국민의 사랑을 받고 싶으면 정세현·서훈·박선원씨를 극복해야 한다.전영기 중앙일보 칼럼니스트