No commitments on trade issues (국문)

“There is not much to analyze,” said experts. To help voters, the Korean Economic Association and the JoongAng Ilbo are preparing in-depth reports on the economic policy promises of presidential candidates. Along with macroeconomics and labor policies, trade was supposed to be included. But the experts could not evaluate as the candidates have not made many campaign promises on trade.
In the 19th presidential election, trade has been pushed aside. The candidates have yet to present a blueprint on how to maintain exports, which Korea heavily relies on, in the rising waves of protectionism. Especially since the Trump administration began, the possibility of renegotiating the free trade agreement between Korea and the U.S. is constantly mentioned, but the countermeasures cannot be found in the campaign pledges.
On Korea-U.S. relations, Democratic Party candidate Moon Jae-in stated that strategic partnership will continue based on the military alliance and FTA. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party said he would pursue trade diplomacy based on the FTA and trade policy that has good cycle with domestic economy. His policy remains very basic. The Liberty Korea Party’s Hong Joon-pyo and Bareun Party’s Yoo Seong-min did not include trade policy in the ten major pledges.
The Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jeung’s pledge includes her intention to research the impact of FTAs, including the one with the United States, on overall society, including national economy and human rights. Her pledge is specific, and it is similar to the stance that Moon Jae-in made during the 2012 presidential election. Moon included the renegotiation of Korea-U.S. FTA in his pledges to remove “toxic clauses” such as ISD (investor-state disputes).
But things have changed. The Trump administration is strongly pressing that the trade deficit of the United States increased due to Korea-U.S. FTA. Vice President Mike Pence and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are attacking the FTA. The trade pressure could throw cold water on export recovery.
Nevertheless, the presidential candidates cannot avoid the criticism that they are too focused on domestic issues such as welfare and neglecting the importance of trade. The atmosphere has spread around the government. With all of the government reorganization-related promises, trade is being disregarded, and installing a ministry for small and medium-sized businesses is highlighted.
An economic ministry official who wishes to remain anonymous said that candidates are less interested in trade policy as it does not affect voters. But when trade is shaken by China’s retaliation over the Thaad deployment, the Korean economy may miss a hard-earned opportunity for recovery. When the economy is unstable, welfare and employment promises will become unattainable. The candidates need to more actively care about the trade issues that affect the nation’s economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 28, Page 37
*The author is a business news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
HA NAM-HYUN
“분석할 만한 내용이 없네요.”
한국경제학회와 중앙일보는 유권자의 선택을 돕기 위해 대선후보 경제 공약 심층 분석 시리즈를 진행 중이다. 거시경제ㆍ노동 등 주요 분야별로 분석 중인데 애초 통상도 포함하려 했다. 하지만 통상 관련 공약이 부실한 탓에 검증 자체가 불가능했다.
19대 대선에서 통상은 뒷전이다. 보호무역주의 파고 속에서 한국을 먹여 살리는 수출을 어떻게 지켜갈지에 대한 청사진이 아직 없다. 특히 미국 도널드 트럼프 정부 출범 이후 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상 가능성이 끊임없이 제기되고 있지만 대응책을 공약집에서 찾아볼 수 없다.
문재인 더불어민주당 후보는 한·미 관계와 관련해 ‘군사동맹과 FTA를 바탕으로 전략적 유대를 지속한다’는 문구를 넣은 게 전부다. 안철수 국민의당 후보는 ‘국내 경제와 선순환하는 FTA와 통상정책에 기반을 둔 선진 통상외교를 추진하겠다’고 밝혔다. 원론적인 얘기다. 홍준표 자유한국당 후보와 유승민 바른정당 후보는 통상정책을 10대 공약에 넣지 않았다.
심상정 정의당 후보는 ‘한·미 FTA 등 그동안 체결했던 FTA가 국민경제, 인권 등 사회 전반에 미친 영향을 연구하겠다’는 내용을 공약에 포함했다. 그나마 구체적인데 문재인 후보의 2012년 대선 당시 입장과 비슷한 시각이다. 문 후보 측은 당시 투자자 국가소송제도(ISD) 등 ‘독소 조항’을 제거하겠다며 한·미 FTA 재협상을 공약에 넣었다.
지금은 사정이 다르다. 트럼프 정부가 “한·미 FTA로 미국의 대한(對韓) 무역적자가 증가했다”며 강하게 압박하는 형세다. 마이크 펜스 부통령, 윌버 로스 상무장관 등 트럼프 정부의 고위 관료들은 돌아가며 한·미 FTA에 공세를 퍼붓고 있다. 이런 통상 압박은 수출 회복에 찬물을 끼얹을 수 있다. 한국 정부가 일부러 대미 무역흑자 폭을 줄여가며 ‘성의’를 보이는 건 이래서다.
그럼에도 대선주자들이 복지 등 국내 문제에 매몰돼 통상의 중요성을 간과하고 있다는 지적은 피할 수 없다. 이런 분위기는 관가로 전염됐다. 정부 조직개편 관련 공약에서도 통상은 뒷전이고 ‘중소기업부’ 설치가 부각되다 보니 통상 주무 부처인 산업통상자원부는 중소기업부 설치에 따른 조직 축소 방어에만 골몰하고 있다는 비판도 나온다.
익명을 원한 경제부처 관계자는 “통상 정책이 표가 되지 않으니 관심이 덜한 게 아니겠냐”고 말했다. 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 배치에 대한 중국의 보복까지 더해 통상이 흔들리면 한국 경제는 어렵사리 맞은 경기 회복의 호기를 놓칠 수 있다. 경제가 흔들리면 복지ㆍ일자리 공약도 공염불이 될 수밖에 없다. 이제라도 통상 관련 현안을 적극 챙겨야 할 이유다.
하남현 경제부 기자