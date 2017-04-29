Relationship status: it’s complicated (국문)
삼성전자 '49조 주식 소각'을 바라보는 착잡함
Apr 29,2017
In a board meeting on Thursday, Samsung Electronics decided to cancel all its existing and new treasury shares worth 49.3 trillion won ($43.35 billion). Its treasury stock holding of nearly 18 million common shares and 3.23 million preferred shares, which is tantamount to 13.3 percent of its outstanding issues, would be nullified. An additional 9.3 trillion won in buybacks would also head to the trash bin.
Of course, the cancellation of treasury stocks does not impair corporate value and can actually boost stock value due to reduced supply. Buybacks and share cancellations are common practices to reward shareholders, along with dividend payouts. The news sent Samsung Electronics 2.4 percent up to a fresh record finish of 2,192,000 won per share.
The stock-friendly action also helps the capital market. Korea Inc. has been said to be too stingy towards shareholders. Korean shares have been boxed because they pay relatively poor dividend returns. Companies have been encouraged to do more to expand their dividends and boost stock prices in order to vitalize the local capital market and consumer sentiment. Former deputy prime minister Choi Kyung-hwan even introduced a tax incentive for corporate profit returns, but that did not help much. Bellwether Samsung Electronics could set a role model through its gigantic-scale buyback program.
But the news, nevertheless, has a negative implication. Cancellation of treasury stock held for capital expenditures for mergers and acquisitions and growth could mean that a company no longer sees the need to set aside future reserves. The move can immediately aid the stock price, but does not improve its long-term outlook.
The money could have helped the economy more if it were spent on investment and research and development. The company must seriously study what to do with the astronomical returns from the boom in semiconductors. The society and public policy also should help to set the mood.
Unlawful and unfair practices should be constrained, but overall corporate activities should be vitalized first. Across the Pacific, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to slash corporate tax rate to 15 percent. Korean enterprises may be envying the United States for a different reason.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 28, Page 38
삼성전자가 어제 이사회를 열어 40조원어치의 자사주를 소각키로 했다. 그동안 사들여 갖고 있던 보통주 1800만 주와 우선주 323만 주다. 전체 발행 주식의 13.3%에 달한다. 이 회사가 추가 매입 중인 9조3000억원 규모의 자사주 역시 소각될 예정이다. 지금의 주가로 치면 총 49조원어치가 사라지는 셈이다. 물론 자사주를 없앤다고 회사 가치가 쪼그라드는 건 아니다. 없어진 금액만큼 나머지 주식의 가치가 올라간다. 주주들에겐 그만큼 이득이다. 배당과 더불어 자사주 소각이 주주친화 경영의 주된 수단으로 자리잡은 이유다. 연일 사상 최고치를 갈아치우고 있는 삼성전자 주가는 이날도 2.4% 올랐다.
자본시장 전체에도 도움이 된다. 그동안 우리 증시에선 기업이 주주들에게 너무 인색하다는 비판이 일어왔다. 시가에 견줘 배당률이 너무 낮고 '박스피'로 불릴 만큼 주가도 오르지 못했기 때문이다. 자본시장 활성화와 소비 심리 개선을 위해서라도 기업이 배당을 확대하고 주가를 부양하려는 노력이 필요하다는 지적이 나왔다. 박근혜 정부 당시 최경환 경제부총리가 '기업소득환류세제'를 도입했지만 별 효과가 없었다. 국내 대표기업인 삼성전자의 주식 소각은 이런 분위기를 바꾸는 전환점이 될 수 있다.
하지만 국민경제적 관점에선 아쉬움이 남는 것도 사실이다. 주식 소각은 기업이 성장기를 마무리했다는 불길한 신호다. 주식 소각이 당장의 주가를 올리는 데 도움이 되지만 미래의 기업 가치를 향상시키는 건 아니기 때문이다. 주식 소각보다는 재투자와 연구개발(R&D)에 돈을 쓰는 게 고용과 내수를 살리는 데 훨씬 효과적이다. 반도체 특수로 들어오는 막대한 자원을 어떻게 배분할지에 대한 회사 차원의 고민이 필요하다. 사회적 분위기와 정책의 뒷받침도 필요하다. 기업의 잘못된 행위는 분명히 바로잡되 기업 활동의 족쇄는 풀어주는 균형점을 모색해야 한다. 같은 날 미국 트럼프 대통령은 법인세율을 15%로 내리는 획기적 감세안을 발표했다. 상황과 여건이 다르다지만 우리 기업들로선 부러운 일이 아닐 수 없다.