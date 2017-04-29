Who pays for Thaad? (국문)

A strong backlash has erupted in South Korea after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he wants Seoul to pay $1 billion for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system now deployed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang. Trump is said to have made the remarks in an interview with Reuters ahead of the 100th day anniversary of his inauguration.
The Thaad battery is primarily aimed at safeguarding U.S. forces in South Korea from North Korea’s ballistic missile attacks. It can also protect South Koreans in other parts of the country, of course, thanks to its broad coverage.
First of all, it is hard for us to take Trump’s remarks literally. Reuters said, “He also said he wanted South Korea to pay the cost of the U.S. Thaad anti-missile defense system, which he estimated at $1 billion.” But it is not clear if he meant South Korea should bear all the costs of the equipment and maintenance or only a part of them. Nevertheless, a number of media outlets reported it as if South Korea must pay the entire $1 billion. Trump’s fuzzy words are partly accountable for the hoopla over his remarks and such vagueness can damage the Koresa-U.S. alliance.
However, Uncle Sam can’t demand Seoul bear the cost of the battery. As the missile defense system is a U.S. forces’ asset, Washington is responsible for its cost. Last year, both governments agreed that the U.S. would bear the cost of the deployment and operation in return for South Korea’s offer of a site for free.
It is also difficult to sharply increase our share of defense costs. The amount of our agreed share is 920 billion won ($809 million) annually from 2014 to 2018. As the share increases annually, South Korea paid 944.1 billion won last year. The money covers all additional costs for the construction, manpower and transportation in the operation and maintenance of the Thaad system.
Our political parties differ on the Thaad issue.
We had a similar experience in the 1994 Agreed Framework in Geneva between the U.S. and North Korea. Despite an agreement among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, we had to pay up to 70 percent of the cost of the construction of light-water reactors in exchange for Pyongyang’s scrapping of its nuclear weapons program. At the time, the U.S only paid for heavy oil supplies. Instead of bickering over such a sensitive issue, both sides must summon the wisdom to resolve the matter successfully.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 29, Page 26
한국 '사드 부지만 제공' 이미 합의
추가 부담 요구는 양국 합의 어긋나
사드용 방위분담금 증액은 불가피
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 경북 성주에 배치된 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 비용 12억 달러(약 1조3580억원)를 한국이 내도록 하겠다고 언급해 논란을 낳고 있다. 트럼프 대통령의 취임 100일 로이터통신 인터뷰에서였다. 지난 26일 성주에 배치된 사드는 북한 탄도미사일로부터 주한미군을 보호하는 게 기본 임무다. 하지만 사드의 방어 면적이 넓기 때문에 동맹국인 한국도 함께 보호할 수 있게 된다. 그런 사드의 비용을 한국이 부담하라는 얘기다.
로이터가 전한 트럼프 대통령의 발언은 “사드 체계의 비용을 한국이 지불하기를 원하는데 사드 체계의 가격이 12억 달러다”라는 내용이다. 이 문장대로라면 한국이 사드 체계의 장비값과 운영비를 포함한 모든 비용을 지불하는 것인지, 아니면 그 일부인지 아직은 불분명하다. 물론 언론이 제각기 해석토록 유도한 트럼프 대통령 인터뷰의 문제점도 지적하지 않을 수 없다. 북한 핵무장이라는 위중한 상황을 앞두고 한ㆍ미가 결속해야 하는 마당에 판을 깨는 듯한 말이기 때문이다.
실제 한국이 사드 비용을 부담하기는 구조적으로도 쉽지 않다. 주한미군에 배치된 사드 체계는 미군 자산이다. 그 운영비는 미국이 부담하도록 돼 있다. 한ㆍ미는 지난해 사드 배치와 관련해 사드 전개 및 운영비는 미국이 부담하고 한국은 토지를 제공하기로 합의한 바 있다. 이에 따라 한국 정부는 성주 롯데골프장 부지의 일부(30만㎡ㆍ공시가 91억원)를 지난 20일 미국에 공여했다. 그런데 갑자기 국가 간 협정을 무시하고 한국에 추가 부담을 요구하니 어리둥절할 노릇이다.
사드 때문에 방위비분담금을 증액하는 것도 한계가 있다. 한ㆍ미가 합의한 2014∼2018년간 방위비분담금은 2014년 기준으로 9200억원이다. 매년 4% 이내 증액토록 돼 있다. 지난해엔 9441억원이었다. 2019년부터 새로 적용될 분담금도 이런 기준을 크게 벗어나지 않을 것이란 예상이었다. 또한 사드 운영에 들어가는 건설비나 노무자 인건비, 수송비 등 추가 비용은 이 분담금 내에서 사용하도록 돼 있다. 아마도 트럼프 대통령의 속내는 분담금의 대폭 인상을 원하는 것인 듯싶다. 따라서 올해 말 시작될 방위비분담금 협상에서 상당한 증액은 불가피할 전망이다.
정치권은 트럼프 발언에 대해 "사드 배치 중단, 차기 정부로"(더불어민주당), "국회 비준해야"(국민의당), "좌파 정부 우려한 발언"(자유한국당) 등 5당5색 반응을 보이며 대선 정국의 새 변수가 되고 있다.
북핵 해결을 위한 1994년 제네바 기본합의에서도 유사한 경험이 있다. 당시 한ㆍ미ㆍ일이 합의했지만 북한에 건설할 경수로 공사비의 70%를 한국이 부담했다. 미국은 북한에 제공한 중유값만 내 논란을 불렀다. 이런 과거 경험까지 거울 삼아 한ㆍ미는 사드 파열음을 내기보다는 시급한 북핵 문제 해결에 더욱 신중히 지혜를 모으고 협력할 때다. 정치권도 정략적으로 파열음을 부추기는 과오를 범해서는 곤란하다.