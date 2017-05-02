Examining life and death through ceramics : Biennale examines distinct elements of humanity in exhibits

“Diffusion Container” by Tetsuma Ishiyama [KOREA CERAMIC FOUNDATION]

Gwangju, Icheon and Yeoju, all located in Gyeonggi, are cradles of Korea’s proud tradition of ceramics. “Out of the 1,900 porcelain manufacturing centers in the country, 53 percent of them are located in Gyeonggi, and 70 percent of those are located in Gwangju, Icheon and Yeoju,” said Jun Sung-jae director of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Korea Ceramic Foundation. “The three cities have distinct regional characteristics: Gwangju makes traditional porcelain, Icheon makes modern porcelain, while Yeoju makes porcelain for everyday use.”The three regions come together every two years to hold the Gyeonggi International Ceramic Biennale. Under the theme “Narrative Ode to Life,” the ninth edition of the biennale is being held for 37 days, from April 22 to May 28.At the Gwangju Ceramic Museum, an exhibition titled “Memory: Reflecting on Life,” displays more than 140 artifacts and modern ceramics that attempt to reinterpret the story that the artifacts hold.In the Icheon World Ceramic Center, the exhibition “Story: About Life” is on display. This exhibition features the works of masters from the 60s and 70s, along with ceramics from contemporary artists.Yeoju’s exhibition is a little different from the others. Under the theme “Pray: Cherishing Life,” artists showcase 218 different burial urns at the Yeoju World Livingware Gallery“The term ‘dying well’ is not a strange concept anymore as our perception on death changes. We wanted to create a new perspective of burial urns which represents the end of life and a new resting place,” said the biennle’s artistic director Woo Kwan-ho, explaining his intent of exhibit.Just in time, the Gyeonggang Line, which connects Pangyo Station to the outer regions of southern Gyeonggi, opened last September, allowing people to easily visit the museums without the need for cars.JoongAng Sunday’s S Magazine, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, visited the Yeoju World Livingware Gallery on April 19.Arriving in Yeoju, the building often dubbed the “half-moon museum,” the Yeoju World Livingware Gallery, came into view.In a society where talking about death is still taboo, the unprecedented decision to focus on burial urns sparks curiosity.Curator Jeong Han-ju was on hand and described that, “[A burial urn] holds the whole history of a person’s life, but we paid attention to how burial urns are all strangely uniform. If we start thinking about death, won’t we be able to think about how we should live our lives? That is the core of this exhibition.”Due to the extensive network that the Korea Ceramic Foundation has, it was able to request approximately 230 young potters to craft distinct burial urns last December. As a result, 120 domestic and 98 foreign artists sent their unique burial urns. Potters who were brought up in cultures that cremate the deceased sent the most urns. The foundation requested the urns to be 22 centimeters (8.5 inches) in width and height, but each urn varied in size.On the second floor of the Yeoju World Livingware Gallery, the first exhibition displays works by artists made with a special someone in mind.In the middle of the exhibition is Japanese potter Tetsuya Ishiyama’s “Diffusion Container.” The work, reportedly made for someone in the future, is a water droplet shaped ceramic with gold lining. Baek Seung-joo’s “A Drop of Tear” features five rabbits sitting, and it represents Baek giving condolences to laboratory animals that have passed away.Taiwan’s Wei-Chien Huang pays tribute to a cat that passed away in 2015 with “Happiness of Cat.” It’s shaped like the cans of food that the late cat enjoyed, and thanks to enamel, the ceramic looks as if it is made from tin.“For Mari” by Kim Ae-young, is the face of a cute puppy that the artist regrets for not having been able to take diligent care of when she was young.Kim Byung-jae’s “Immortal” depicts Admiral Yi Sun-sin. Kim Hye-jeong’s “Reliquary for the Sewol” and Kim Kyung-soo’s “304 Memorial (2014.04.16)” interprets the tragic Sewol ferry disaster.Kim Pan-ki’s “Soul with Sadness” portrays a lotus flower and pays homage to a description of the lotus, “which grows in the swamps but isn’t dirty, and exudes a subtle but clear fragrance.”The theme of the second exhibition is “Paying Tribute to My Loved One.” The works on display show deep affection for the artist’s loved ones.Nagae Shigekazu’s “Soraai-the Beauty of the Sky” is sky blue and was made for the artist’s parents in the hopes that they have a gentle and easy death. “Think About Space” by Yang Sang-geun replicates a box that held his late father’s relics. Kim Joon-hwi portrays his mother as a sheep, as he likened his mother’s love to the fluffiness of a sheep’s coat. He also wrote down “The Heart Sutra,” a Buddhist text in a small replica house in “Oh! My Mother.”Kim Seung-woog’s “The Memory of Life” looks as if the work is made of cast iron, which curator Jeong explained was “due to a technique called naked Raku, which is to tear away the enamel after the baking process.”In the third exhibit, titled “Before I Die, I Want To...,” the audience gets a chance to write their wishes on a black wall, completing the sentence. On the other side, headphones are installed so that visitors can listen to music connected with the artworks. So, one can listen to Mozart’s Requiem, “Lacrimosa” while looking at Hwang Jae-won’s pieces.The third exhibition features experimental styles as it holds the unique burial urns that each artist made. “Present” features Kim Saeng-hwa’s two faces - one with its eyes open and one with its eyes closed.“Ascription of Soul” by Taiwanese Lee Dairong shows the artist’s dearest wishes at the end of his fingertips. “Surrounded by Things I Love” by Dutch potter Couzijn van Leuwen is covered in minute details. Tanaka Tetsuya’s “Kagayaki-Vessel of Life” seems delicate under the blue lighting.The last work that the audience gets to se is American Justin Crowe’s “Nourish Urn.” The artist explored the limits of humanity, collected 200-persons worth of burial urns and finished it off with enamel. It’s almost as if the artist is saying, “Memento Mori” - a Latin phrase meaning “remember you must die.”Gwangju’s “Memory: Reflecting on Life” showcases 140 artifacts collected from the National Museum of Korea, the AmorePacific Museum of Art, the YooGeum Museum and the Aichi Prefectural Ceramic Museum. Korea’s clay dolls, Japan’s Haniwa, a terracotta clay figure, modern folk clay dolls, and China’s house-shaped earthenware are all on display.Korea’s very own Park Jeong-geun, Yun Ji-yong, Choi Ji-man and Yoon Young-soo all reinterpret old artifacts. If the artifacts depict the women as holy, as symbols of fertility and prosperity, these artists point out the somewhat rendered image of women in contemporary Korea, for example.Icheon looks to show ceramics that correspond to the livelihoods of modern day people. Artists that reflect societal change like Robert Arneson, Viola Frey and Kimiyo Mishima to name a few, focus on modern ceramics and their role in everyday life.The International Competition Exhibition being held at the Icheon World Ceramic Center is also a spectacle. Out of the 2470 works submitted, the center chose nine, naming Norwegian Torbjoern Kvasbo’s “Tube Sculpture” the winner. The artist received 50 million won as the grand prize.In celebration of “2017-2018 Korea-U.K. Year,” the “Neil Brownsword: Factory” and “Teaware: The Essentials of English Afternoon Tea” exhibits are also on display.The International Ceramics Workshop, the International Ceramics Symposium and many more events and programs are all available for visitors to enjoy. Along with the biennale, the 20th Gwangju Royal Ceramic Festival, from April 22 to May 7 at Gonjiam Ceramic Park, the 31st Icheon Ceramic Festival, from April 28 to May 14 at Seolbong Park and the 29th Yeoju Ceramic Festival, from April 29 to May 14 at Yeoju Dojasesang are all currently ongoing as well.BY JUNG HYUNG-MO [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]경기도 광주·이천·여주는 대한민국 도자기의 산실이다. “전국 1900여 개의 도자기 제작소 중 53%가 경기도에 있고 그중 광주·이천·여주에 70%가 몰려있다”는 것이 한국도자재단 전성재 문화사업본부장의 설명이다. “세 지역은 각각 특색이 있는데, 크게 말하자면 광주는 전통 도자기, 이천은 현대 도자기, 여주는 생활 도자기”라고 전 본부장은 덧붙였다. 이 세 지역에서는 2년마다 경기세계도자비엔날레가 열린다. 아홉 번째를 맞는 올해는 ‘서사(敍事)_삶을 노래하다’라는 주제로 22일부터 5월 28일까지 37일간 개최된다. 우관호 전시감독(홍익대 교수)은 “이번 비엔날레는 세계 도예의 전체적인 동향을 보여주는 기존의 방식과 달리 ‘인간의 삶’이라는 주제에 집중, 3곳에서 주제전을 한다”고 밝혔다.광주 경기도자박물관에서는 ‘기억: 삶을 돌아보다’라는 테마로 인간의 삶을 다룬 유물 140여 점과 유물이 내포한 이야기를 재해석한 현대 도자작품을 함께 전시한다. 이천 세계도자센터에서는 ‘기록: 삶을 말하다’를 테마로 1960~70년대 저명한 도자 작가들의 작품과 동시대 작가들의 작품을 한자리에 모았다. 여주는 조금 색다르다. ‘기념: 삶을 기리다’라는 테마 아래 세계생활도자관에서 각국 현대 도자 작가들이 만든 골호(骨壺·유골함) 218점을 선보인다. “웰다잉(well-dying)이라는 말이 이제 낯설지 않을 정도로 죽음에 대한 인식이 바뀌고 있는데, 삶의 마지막이자 새로운 안식처로서 도자기 골호의 개념을 창출하고 싶다”는 게 우 감독의 기획의도다.마침 신분당선 판교역에서 곤지암-이천-여주까지를 연결하는 경강선이 지난해 9월 개통돼 올해부터는 막히는 고속도로 대신 ‘덜컹거리는 전철을 타고’ 행사장을 찾을 수도 있게 됐다. 그중 여주 전시장을 19일 중앙SUNDAY S매거진이 다녀왔다.3호선 양재역에서 신분당선으로 갈아타고 판교역까지 12분, 다시 새로 연결된 경강선으로 갈아타고 종점인 여주역까지는 꼭 50분이 걸렸다. 세종대왕의 업적을 만화로 사방에 그려놓은 전철에 앉아 깜빡깜빡 졸면서 바라보는 봄 풍광이 나쁘지 않았다. 여주역에서 택시를 타고 10분이 채 안돼서 행사장인 세계생활도자관에 도착했다. 건물 생김새대로 ‘반달미술관’이라고도 불리는 곳이다.사회적으로 죽음에 대한 이야기를 터부시하는 경향이 여전히 높은 가운데 이례적으로 유골함에 집중한 이유가 궁금했다. 현장에서 만난 정한주 큐레이터는 이 질문에 대해 “한 사람의 일생이 고스란히 담기는 건데 기존의 유골함이 천편일률적이라는 점에 착안했다”며 “죽음을 생각하면 어떻게 살아야 하는지에 대한 대답이 나오지 않을까, 그것이 기획의 핵심”이라고 말했다.한국도자재단의 다양한 네트워크를 활용해 국내를 비롯한 각국의 젊은 작가 230여 명에게 유골함을 제작해 줄 것을 요청한 것이 지난해 12월. 최종적으로 국내 작가 120명, 해외 작가 98명 도합 218명이 작품을 보내왔다. 아무래도 화장(火葬) 문화를 먼저 이해해야하는 만큼 아시아 작가들이 많았다고. 실제 유골함 사이즈인 가로·세로·높이 각 22cm로 요청했지만, 실제로는 작가의 영감이 다양한 크기로 반영됐다는 설명이다.중앙 계단을 이용해 2층으로 올라가니 제1전시장이 나온다. ‘또 다른 우리를 기리다’는 설명이 붙어있다. 우리 사회의 다른 누군가를 생각하며 만든 작품들을 모아놓은 곳이다.전시장 한가운데 놓인 일본 작가 이시야마 테츠야의 ‘확산하는 용기(容器)’가 가장 먼저 눈에 띄었다. 미래의 누군가를 위해 만들었다는 이 작품은 사방팔방으로 튀는 듯한 물방울 형태 도자기에 금색 칠까지 해 더욱 돋보였다. 하얀 토끼 다섯 마리가 얌전하게 앉아있는 백승주 작가의 ‘한 방울의 눈물’은 인간을 위해 숨진 실험용 동물들을 위한 애도의 마음이 담겨있다.대만 황웨이치엔 작가의 ‘고양이의 행복(사진)’은 같이 살다가 2015년 세상을 떠난 자매 고양이를 기린다. 고양이가 즐겨 먹던 먹이가 담긴 캔 모양으로 만들었다. 양철 느낌이 물씬 나는 유약 덕분에 양철로 만든 설치 작품 같다. 예쁜 강아지의 얼굴이 그려진 김애영 작가의 ‘마리를 위하여’에는 어릴 적 키웠던 강아지를 끝까지 지켜주지 못했다는 작가의 죄책감이 담겨있다.그런가 하면 김병제 작가는 이순신 장군의 모습을 형상화한 ‘불멸’을 통해 한민족의 영웅을 그려냈다. 김혜정 작가의 ‘세월의 골호’와 김경수 작가의 ‘304 Memorial(2014.04.16)’은 세월호의 영혼들을 달래는 작품들이다.김판기 작가의 청자 작품 ‘슬픔을 간직한 영’은 연꽃의 모습을 세련된 스타일로 표현했다. “늪에서 자라지만 더러움에 물들지 않으면서 맑고 미묘한 향기를 간직하고 있음”에 대한 오마주다.제2전시장의 주제는 ‘사랑하는 당신을 기리다’이다. 부모님, 할아버지와 할머니, 아내에 대한 생각을 주로 담은 작품들을 모았다.나가에 시게카즈는 맑고 푸른 하늘과 깊은 폭포를 맑은 하늘색으로 담아낸 ‘소라아이-아름다운 하늘’을 통해 부모님의 극락왕생을 기원했다. 아버지의 유품이 담겼던 상자를 상자 모양으로 재현한 양상근 작가의 ‘공간을 사유하다’, 늘 포근했던 어머니의 모습을 양(羊)으로 구현하고 유리로 만든 집 뒤에 반야심경까지 써넣은 김준휘 작가의 ‘아! 엄마’, 분홍 치마폭 한가득 홍시를 따서 모았다는 어머니의 태몽을 작품으로 만든 이지혜 작가의 ‘어느 가을날’에서는 부모님에 대한 애정이 절절이 묻어났다.김승욱 작가의 ‘삶의 기억’은 10각형의 단정한 형태의 작품으로 표면이 반짝이는 무쇠와 같은 느낌을 주었는데, 정 큐레이터는 “가마에서 유약이 녹았을 때 기물을 꺼내 지푸라기, 톱밥, 왕겨 등에 넣어 급속도로 식히면서 연기와 그을음이 표면에 입혀지며 독특한 효과를 내는 락쿠(Raku)라는 기법을 사용했기 때문”이라고 귀띔했다.제3전시장으로 가기 전에는 잠시 쉬어가는 공간이 있었다. 관객 참여공간 ‘죽기 전에 나는…’ 코너는 검정 바람벽에 ‘비포 아이 다이, 아이 원트 투(Before I die, I want to)__’의 공란을 관람객이 적어보는 코너였다. 그 맞은 편은 작품과 연관이 있는 음악을 헤드폰으로 들어보는 코너. 황재원 작가의 작품 사진을 보면서 모차르트의 레퀴엠 ‘눈물과 한탄의 날’을 들어보는 식이다. 매일 추첨으로 선정된 7명의 관람객에게 미니 골호에 그림을 그려보는 체험 행사도 이곳에서 진행된다.제3전시장은 작가가 작가 자신을 위한 유골함을 모아놓은 만큼 실험적인 스타일이 자주 보였다. 눈을 뜨고 있는 모습과 감고 있는 두 가지 자신의 얼굴을 그려낸 김생화 작가의 ‘나에게 주는 선물’, 간절한 염원이 기도하는 손끝에 배어있는 대만 리따이롱의 ‘영혼의 귀속’, 세밀한 부조로 완성한 네덜란드 카우젠 반 리우웬의 ‘사랑하는 것들에 둘러싸여’도 흥미로웠다. 타나카 테츠야의 ‘카가야키-삶의 그릇’은 푸른색 조명을 애잔하게 비추고 있었다.관람객이 마지막으로 만나는 작품은 미국 작가 저스틴 데이비드 크로우의 ‘죽음에 대하여’다. 인간의 유한성을 말해온 작가는 200인분의 골분을 넣어 만든 유약으로 작품을 마무리하며 이렇게 말하는 듯하다. “죽음을 기억하라(memento mori).”광주의 ‘기억: 삶을 돌아보다’에서는 국립중앙박물관·아모레퍼시픽미술관·유금와당박물관·일본 아이치현도자미술관 소장품 중 인간의 삶이 반영된 유물 140여 점을 골라 선보인다. 한국의 토우와 상형도자, 일본 고대의 하니와(埴輪)와 근세 민속 흙인형, 중국의 가형명기(家形明器)와 도용(陶俑) 등이다.한국의 박정근·윤지용·최지만·윤영수 작가는 이 같은 옛 유물에 대한 비틀기를 시도한다. 예를 들어 과거의 여인상이 다산과 풍요를 염원하는 성(聖)스러운 모습을 담았다면, 현대 여인의 이미지는 물질 만능의 성(性)적 이미지로 변질돼 소비되는 것에 대한 지적 같은 것이다.이천은 ‘기록: 삶을 말하다’ 코너를 통해 현대를 살아가는 인간의 삶에 초점을 맞춘 작품들을 선보인다. 미학적이고 관념적인 예술을 뛰어넘어 당대의 사회 변화에 공명한 로버트 아네슨, 바이올라 프레이, 미시마 키미요 등의 작품을 통해 도자의 현대성에 초점을 맞춘다.이천 세계도자센터에서 10월 9일까지 열리는 국제공모전 수상작 전시도 볼거리다. 지난해 10월 한 달 간 응모한 2470점 중 9점을 선정했는데, 대상은 역동적인 튜브 조형물(사진)을 내놓은 노르웨이 작가 토비온 크바스보가 차지했다. 상금은 5000만원이다. 상금 2000만원의 금상은 ‘백색음유’를 출품한 조원재 작가에게 돌아갔다.이밖에 ‘2017-2018 한-영 상호 교류의 해’를 기념하는 영국문화원·영국공예청과의 기념 프로젝트, 2015년 국제공모전에서 대상을 받은 영국 작가 니일 브라운스워드 개인전, ‘애프터눈 티(afternoon tea)’ 문화를 소개하는 ‘티웨어 영국의 오후를 담다’도 관람객을 기다린다.작가와 관람객이 함께 진행하는 국제도자워크숍, 국제도자학술회의와 각종 이벤트 및 체험 프로그램도 풍성하다. 비엔날레와 맞춰 제20회 광주왕실도자기축제(4월 22일~5월 7일 곤지암도자공원), 제31회 이천도자기축제(4월 28일~5월 14일 설봉공원), 제29회 여주도자기축제(4월 29일~5월 14일 여주도자세상)도 함께 진행된다.정형모 기자 사진 한국도자재단