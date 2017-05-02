Twice to release fourth EP this month

Korean girl group Twice will release a new EP this month, its agency said Monday.JYP Entertainment announced that the multinational group will release its fourth EP titled “Signal” on May 15. The album will include a title track of the same name.The company released a teaser image of the group’s nine members dressed in preppy school uniforms.Twice has stormed the K-pop scene since its debut about a year and a half ago. Starting with its debut track “OOH-AHH,” Twice has had four-consecutive No. 1 sons - others being “Cheer Up,” “TT” and its most recent song “Knock Knock” in March.The nine-member team also later plans to drop a Japanese debut album titled “#Twice” on June 28. Yonhap