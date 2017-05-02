Psy to drop full-length album next week

Psy of the 2012 pop sensation “Gangnam Style” will release his eighth full-length album next week, marking his comeback after a year-and-a-half hiatus, his agency said Monday.YG Entertainment said the South Korean singer-rapper, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, will release his new album on May 10. The company uploaded a teaser image with a cartoon image of Psy and the date on its official blog.“Look forward to new songs and videos filled with Psy’s trademark excitement and energy,” YG said.Psy became a global sensation with “Gangnam Style,” a music video that has gotten more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube. His other hits include “Gentleman,” “Hangover” and “Daddy.”The rapper-singer has reportedly filmed new music videos featuring actor Lee Byung-hun and Son Naeun of girl group Apink.Psy’s past music videos have featured several prominent Korean celebrities. He worked with HyunA, a former member of 4minute, for his “Gangnam Style” video and Gain of Brown Eyed Girls for “Gentleman.” Yonhap