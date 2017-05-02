The paradox of Article 3 (국문)

Article 3 of our Constitution states, “The territory of the Republic of Korea shall consist of the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands.” While the Korean Peninsula is divided, the aim of the Constitution is “the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands.” Therefore, attacking Korean territory, both north and south of the 38th parallel, against Korea’s will, is a challenge to the territorial sovereignty of Korea.
Whether the United States makes a pre-emptive strike, China sends military over the Aprok River or Japan’s Self-Defense Forces land on the east coast of North Korea, any action made despite South Korea’s opposition is in denial of our Constitution. Article 3 could mean that in a critical situation on the Korean Peninsula, no country can exercise military power without South Korea agreeing to it.
Of course, North Korea in reality holds the northern part of the peninsula, and Article 3 is more of a future-oriented statement that does not reflect reality. Yet we need to keep Article 3 in mind as the primary party of concern on the Korean Peninsula is Korea, and our ultimate goal is the peaceful reunification of the peninsula as stated in the Constitution.
Donald Trump is beginning to talk of a pre-emptive strike, and it does not mean conventional attacks. It could be a strategic nuclear attack to disable nuclear weapons hidden in mountainous regions. Moreover, a pre-emptive strike could be a simultaneous operation on not just nuclear facilities and warheads in the North but also ballistic missiles, long-range artilleries, airfields and command systems to prevent North Korea from striking back.
Even if a pre-emptive strike successfully disables North Korea’s nuclear program, topples the regime and attains reunification without bloodshed, it may not be easy for Korea to embrace the North and its human and material devastation. No one can be sure that armed reunification will leave deep wounds between the two Koreas and leave the peninsula with terror in the future.
Of course, a pre-emptive strike is mentioned not because the Trump administration is hostile but because Pyongyang is testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles and wants to use them to attack the United States. The Trump administration and North Korea experts agree that Pyongyang will soon be able to attack New York and Washington. It is the solemn reality that the North Korean nuclear threat has reached a critical point where the possibility of a pre-emptive attack is a way to pressure Pyongyang.
Nevertheless, Seoul needs to look at the reality in which pre-emptive strike is considered. We need to calmly review whether pre-emptive strike will help Korea’s future. Preparation for pre-emptive attack is most effective as leverage to pressure the North and move China.
But when it actually happens, it will bring catastrophe to the Korean Peninsula. Pressuring with a pre-emptive attack could be a tactic for denuclearization but never a strategy for peaceful reunification. While Washington may need to mention it as a pressuring tactic, it is uncouth of Korea as the primary party to follow through without much thought.
대한민국 헌법 3조는 ‘대한민국의 영토는 한반도와 그 부속도서로 한다”고 명시돼 있다. 한반도가 남북으로 분단된 게 현실이지만 헌법이 지향하는 목표는 ’한반도와 부속 도서’가 대한민국의 영역이다. 따라서 38선 이남이건 이북이건 한국의 의사와 반하게 무력을 사용해 공격하는 것은 대한민국의 영토 주권에 대한 도전이다. 미국이 선제타격을 하건, 중국이 자국 군대를 압록강 너머로 보내건, 일본 자위대가 북한 동해안에 상륙하건 한국의 반대에도 불구하고 이뤄지면 이는 대한민국 헌법 부정이다. 현재의 한반도 긴장 상황과 연결하면 헌법 3조는 “어떤 나라도 우리의 동의 없이 한반도에서 군사력을 행사할 수 없다”가 된다.
물론 현실에선 북한이 한반도 북쪽을 접수하고 있으니 헌법 3조는 미래 지향적인 조문이지 현재를 반영하지 않는다. 그럼에도 우리가 헌법 3조를 생각해야 하는 이유는 한반도의 제1 당사자가 한국이고 우리의 궁극적 목표는 헌법에 기술된 대로 한반도의 평화적 통일이기 때문이다.
도널드 트럼프 정부의 출범과 함께 선제타격론도 등장했다. 그런데 선제타격은 재래식 전력만 동원하는 게 아니다. 산악 지대의 동굴 깊숙이 숨겨진 핵미사일을 불능화하려면 전술핵 공격이 필요할 수도 있다. 또 선제타격은 북한 전역에 퍼져 있는 핵 시설과 핵 탄두는 물론 수도권을 향한 탄도 미사일, 장사정포, 북한 폭격기가 출격하는 곳곳의 공군 비행장에서부터 북한의 반격을 막기 위한 지휘통제 체계까지 무력화시키는 동시 다발적인 엄청난 작전이다.
선제타격이 대성공을 거둬 북핵은 무력화됐고 정권도 무너졌고 중국도 개입하지 않고 한국군이 무혈 입성해 통일을 성취한들 엄청난 인적ㆍ물적 피해로 초토화된 38선 이북을 껴안은 통일을 한국이 쉽게 감당할 수 있겠는가. 이같은 무력 통일로 남북 간에 지울 수 없는 피의 상처가 만들어져 십수년간 적색 테러가 벌어지는 한반도가 되지 않으리라 단정할 수 있는가.
물론 선제타격은 트럼프 정부가 호전적이라서가 아니라 북한이 핵을 터트리고 탄도미사일을 쏴대며 미국을 공격할 수단을 만들겠다고 천명했기 때문에 등장했다. 얼마 안 가면 뉴욕과 워싱턴을 핵 공격할 단계에 진입한다는게 트럼프 정부와 북핵 전문가들의 공통된 판단이다. 선제타격 가능성까지 꺼내들어 북한을 압박해야 할 정도로 북핵이 더는 참을 수 없는 임계점에 도달한게 엄혹한 현실이다.
그럼에도 당사자인 한국은 선제타격이 거론될 수 밖에 없는 현실을 직시하면서도 동시에 선제타격이 우리의 미래에 도움이 되는 것인지 아닌지 냉정히 따져야 한다.북한을 압박하고 중국을 움직이게 만드는 지렛대로는 선제타격 준비가 가장 효과적이다. 그러나 현실화되면 한반도엔 끔찍한 결과를 초래한다. 선제타격 압박책은 북한 비핵화를 위한 전술이 될 수 있지만, 선제타격은 평화 통일의 전략이 될 수 없다. 전술적인 압박술에서 미국의 선제타격 거론은 필요할지 모르나 이걸 아무 생각없이 따라가는 것은 당사자로선 자격 미달이다.
