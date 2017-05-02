No ‘free lunch’ in the economy (국문)
경제공약 평가 때 '공짜점심 없다' 상기해야
May 02,2017
The Korean economy has been raising hopeful signs, growing at a faster-than-expected rate of 0.9 percent in the first quarter led by strong exports. Still, it is far from safe due to the danger of a lengthy slow movement. Except for a few mainstay items — semiconductors, automobiles and petrochemicals — most of the exporters that traditionally fueled growth have lost steam. Exports and capital investment do not help to boost employment and domestic demand.
The five leading candidates for the 19th presidential election focused on the economy during the latest televised debate. None of them gave a clear picture on their economic direction and policies to address multiple challenges such as balancing growth and distribution, reforming the chaebol sector, leveling the corporate field, setting the economy on a sustainable growth pace through restructuring, strengthening social security or ensuring more jobs.
The liberal camp came under attack for its populist pledge of bringing immediate compensation for the lower-class instead of trying to boost the economy to generate long-term growth and income. Centrist and conservative candidates argued for better environments for corporate activities through deregulation. The liberals stressed the government’s role in areas where fair market practices do not work. They advocated that the proposal to increase jobs through public sector hiring is aimed at compensating for market weaknesses.
All five candidates called for more aggressive fiscal spending to strengthen social security. Their spending outlines would cost billions of dollars over the next five years. But there is no such thing as a free lunch in the economy. The candidates must specify the financial means for the welfare policies before the race ends.
They must honestly acknowledge that they cannot keep their promises if they cannot come up with feasible financial plans. There are ample cases from Europe and Latin American showing how unplanned welfare financing can ruin public finance and a country.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 29, Page 30
근래 수출이 호조이고 1분기 경제성장률(0.9%)이 기대치를 웃도는 등 한국 경제에 훈풍이 분다지만 장기 불황의 불안감을 불식시키기엔 여전히 미흡하다. 오히려 반도체·자동차·석유화학 등 일부를 제외하면 과거 고도 성장의 주력 제조업종들이 퇴조 기미를 보인다. ‘고용 없는 성장’으로 수출과 투자는 더 이상 고용 및 내수 활성화의 견인차 역할을 하지 못한다.
이런 가운데 어제 저녁 열린 19대 대선후보 경제 공약 TV토론회는 차기 정부의 경제 비전을 가늠할 무대로 관심을 모았다. 성장과 분배의 균형, 재벌개혁 등 경제민주화, 단기 부양식 경기회복을 넘어 경제 체질을 개선할 중장기 구조개혁 방안, 복지 및 일자리 창출 재원 등 숙제는 많았다. 하지만 5당 후보들의 열띤 토론에도 불구하고 선명하게 정리되는 맛은 적었다.
전반적으로 진보 진영 경제 공약이 파이를 키우는 성장 비전보다 당장의 달콤한 분배 정책에 매몰됐다고 보수·중도 진영 후보들은 비판했다. 일자리 주체인 기업의 기를 살리기 위해 규제 완화 등 일하기 좋은 환경 만들기에 힘써야 한다는 주장이었다. 진보 쪽은 시장 기능이 작동하지 않는 곳에선 정부가 제 역할을 해야 한다고 반박했다. 공공부문 81만 개 일자리 늘리기도 시장을 보완하는 마중물로 이해해 달라는 뜻이다.
하지만 사회안전망 강화를 중시하면서 과감한 재정 투입을 불사해야 한다는 주장은 문재인·안철수를 비롯해 5당 후보들 모두 대동소이했다. 후보별로 5년 대통령 임기 동안 재정 소요가 수십조원에 달했다. 토론을 지켜보면서 새삼 떠올린 건 ‘경제엔 공짜 점심이 없다’는 진리다. 후보들은 이후라도 새로운 복지정책에 상응하는 재원 소요 규모와 조달 방안을 솔직히 밝혀야 한다. 그게 안 되면 “공약을 지킬 수 없게 돼 죄송하다”고 고해하는 용기를 보여주길 바란다. 증세 없는 복지는 신기루, 퍼주기 복지정책은 나라 망하는 지름길임을 근래 유럽·남미 국가들이 생생히 보여주고 있지 않은가.