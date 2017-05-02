Early summit is the key (국문)

Friction between Seoul and Washington over who should bear the cost of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system now deployed in Korea rings loud alarm bells in the alliance.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting Korea cover the cost of the battery, Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster jumped on the bandwagon. Despite our National Security Office head Kim Kwan-jin’s denial on Sunday, McMaster made stunning remarks in an interview with Fox News. He said he told Kim that a previous agreement is valid only until renegotiation. In an interview with NBC News, Pence also said Trump wants U.S. allies to play a bigger role on security.
The turnaround in Washington clearly shows that the remarks Trump made on his 100th day into office are not simply a message targeting his supporters in the U.S. His signing of an executive order on the same day to review all free trade deals with foreign countries has also pushed the future of the Korea-U.S. FTA into uncertainty. With China continuing to retaliate against Korea for the Thaad deployment, Koreans have to tackle unprecedented security risks from Trump’s America First policy.
Now it is the time for us to muster wisdom to address the inconvenient reality. The conflict over Thaad arose amid Korea’s leadership vacuum after the ouster of President Park Geun-hye. We have lost the time to help Trump understand the urgent issues of the peninsula through summit diplomacy. In the meantime, our diplomatic rivals Japan and China could probably instill bias against us into Trump’s mind to have the upper hand in diplomacy.
Under such circumstances, we can expect nothing from our National Security Office chief. The discord over the cost of the Thaad battery has emerged as the top diplomatic priority for the new president after the May 9 election. What we need most is reactivating our presidential diplomacy with Trump immediately after the election. On taking office, the new president must have a face-to-face meeting with him to explain the cherished value of our decades-old alliance — and our people’s shock — and settle the matter in a desirable direction.
Our presidential candidates must study the way Trump negotiates and bargains with counterparts. They must delve into it so as not to lose our leverage. That’s the only way for a new president to clear up all the confusion over the Thaad battery and move toward peace and security on the peninsula.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 2, Page 26
한국과 미국이 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치 비용을 둘러싸고 마찰을 빚고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 ‘사드 비용 10억 달러 한국 부담’ 발언에 이어 이번에는 마이크 펜스 부통령과 허버트 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관까지 거들고 나섰다. 김관진 안보실장이 지난달 30일 맥매스터와 통화하고 기존 합의를 재확인했다며 진화에 나섰지만 맥매스터는 불과 13시간 뒤 폭스뉴스 인터뷰에서 전혀 결이 다른 발언으로 우리를 놀라게 했다. 그는 김 실장에게 “어떤 재협상이 있기 전까지는 기존 협정이 유효하며, 우리는 우리 말을 지킬 것”이라고 했다며 ‘사드 재협상’까지 거론했다. 펜스 부통령도 NBC방송 인터뷰에서 “최소한 사드 비용에 대한 논쟁을 하지 않겠다는 것이냐”는 질문에 “아니다. 트럼프 대통령은 전 세계 국가들이 더 많은 역할을 해 주길 바란다”고 말했다.
이로써 트럼프의 사드 비용 발언은 취임 100일을 맞아 지지자들에게 보내는 국내 정치용 메시지 수준이 아님이 드러났다. 트럼프는 이날 공약대로 ‘모든 무역협정을 재검토한다’는 행정명령에 서명해 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)도 격랑에 휩싸이게 됐다. 중국의 사드 보복이 여전한 가운데 미국과의 혼선이 꼬리를 물자 한국민은 실망과 충격에 휩싸였다. 자국 우선주의의 ‘트럼프 리스크’가 덮치고 있다는 불안을 지우지 못하고 있다.
이제는 ‘불편한 현실’을 직시하고 차가운 머리로 해결책을 찾아야 한다. 이번 사태가 빚어진 가장 큰 원인으로는 한국의 탄핵 정국과 리더십 공백이 미국의 새 행정부 출범과 시기적으로 겹친 것을 꼽을 수 있다. 정상외교 채널을 가동해 한반도 현안을 트럼프 머리에 직접 입력할 골든타임을 놓친 것이 주요 패착이다. 그동안 대미 관계에서 우리의 경쟁상대인 일본·중국 정상이 트럼프와 잇따라 만나 자국에 유리하고 한국엔 불리한 선입견을 주입했을 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.
이런 상황에서 사실상 수명을 다한 김관진 실장 체제에 더 이상 기대할 것은 없다. 사드 비용 갈등은 오는 9일 선거에서 탄생할 한국의 새 대통령이 풀어야 할 최대 국정현안으로 떠올랐다. 지금 가장 필요한 것은 한·미 정상 간 ‘스킨십 외교’를 신속하게 재가동하는 일이다. 새 대통령은 취임 즉시 조기 한·미 정상회담을 추진해 트럼프와 대면해야 한다. 이 자리에서 트럼프에게 한·미 동맹의 가치와 한국민의 충격을 직접 설명한 뒤 사드 비용 문제를 담판 지어야 한다.
지금부터라도 대선 유력 후보들은 트럼프의 협상·흥정 스타일을 철저히 파고들어야 한다. 현실적인 비즈니스맨 스타일인 트럼프에게 휘말려 덤터기를 쓰지 않도록 정교한 인물 연구와 사전 준비가 필수다. 그래야 새 대통령이 조기 한·미 정상회담에서 사드 혼선을 정리하고, 한반도 평화와 미래를 위해 양국이 함께 가야 할 방향을 제대로 잡을 수 있을 것이다. 이는 나라를 책임지겠다고 나선 후보라면 마땅히 해야 할 일이다.