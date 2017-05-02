Koreans living abroad vote in record numbers

A record number of overseas Koreans have cast ballots in early overseas voting for the upcoming presidential election, the country’s election watchdog said Monday.A total of 221,981 overseas voters cast ballots over a six-day voting period that ended Sunday, according to the National Election Commission.There are about 1.97 million Korean nationals living overseas and eligible to take part in the presidential election slated for next Tuesday.The number of overseas voters marked 75.3 percent of 294,633 people who had registered to vote. It also marked a 40.3 percent spike from 158,225 overseas voters who took part in the country’s last presidential election held in 2012, the NEC said in a press release.In addition to the 1.97 million Koreans overseas, there are about 42.4 million eligible voters in the country.Earlier Monday, the NEC launched a four-day absentee voting period for those who will not be able to visit polling stations on election day, including people with disabilities and those who will be aboard ships.Yonhap