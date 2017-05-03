Samsung adds Pay service to Gear S3 smartwatch

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has incorporated its mobile transaction system on its Gear S3 smartwatch.The tech giant said the Gear S3 smartphone will connect to Samsung Pay installed on smartphones, allowing users to make payments using the wearable instead of taking out their mobile devices.The service will be available for users of Samsung, Hyundai, Hana and Lotte credit cards. Samsung also plans to launch services for KB Kookmin cards later this month.YONHAP