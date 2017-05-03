Kia rolls out new Soul EV with longer travel range

The new Kia Soul EV, a boxcar made by Korea’s second largest automobile company Kia Motors, was released Tuesday, boasting a longer travel range than its predecessor.The 2018 Kia Soul EV can travel 180 kilometers on one charge, a company press release said Tuesday. In urban settings, the vehicle can travel as far as 202 kilometers and 152 kilometers on highways.The 180-kilometer travel range is nearly a 25 percent increase over the previous Soul EV model.It’s equipped with a 30 kilowatt-per-hour battery and requires 5 hours and 40 minutes for a full charge and 23 to 33 minutes to charge up to 80 percent of the capacity using a quick charger.The new Soul EV starts at 42.8 million won ($37,937.90) but a government subsidy could bring down the price tag to 16.8 million won to 28.8 million won, depending on the city or region of a potential buyer.By Choi Hyung-jo