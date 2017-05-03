Kakao presses on in publishing

Kakao, the company renowned for its popular chat-app KakaoTalk, is empowering amateur writers so they can more easily publish their work through its written content publishing app dubbed Brunch.The company on Tuesday said it signed deals with on-demand publishing service Bookk and online book retailer Yes24 so writers can publish hardcover books on Brunch and sell them online.The so-called publish-on-demand service enables writers to publish books even if only a single order is placed since printing takes place on-demand, Kakao said. This reduces the burden on writers who no longer will have to bear the cost of printing hundreds of books before receiving orders or managing inventory.“This gives new opportunities to writers dedicated to rare genres who previously weren’t able to publish books due to economical issues,” the mobile-app operator said in a statement.To use the service, Brunch-registered writers have to post more than 30 articles on the app. Once they do, they can download the content in a manuscript for the final revision of the text. Once the text is edited, writers then apply for publication and retail services through Bookk.When the book is approved by the on-demand publishing service provider, online retailer Yes24 will help market the book through its already established platform. The writers will receive royalties based on sales of the book, Kakao said.Brunch was launched in June 2015 as a platform for independent writers to share and publish content online. To register as a writer on the app, users are required to pass a screening process. Currently, there are about 20,000 registered writers on the app.Since September 2015, Kakao has been connecting writers on the app with publishers so they can sign contracts and publish books. Through the programs, more than 200 books have been published.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]