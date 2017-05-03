Sistar ready to release new album

Girl group Sistar, nicknamed “summer queens” for their strength in the season, will release a new album in early June, music sources said Tuesday.The group is now working on the new album with the producing team Black Eyed Pilseung, they said.This is the group’s first album since its last EP “Insane Love” out about a year ago. Sistar last collaborated with Black Eyed Philseung for its hit numbers “Touch My Body” and “I Like That.”Debuting in June 2010, Sistar has enjoyed popularity for their vibrant dance songs, beauty and splendid stage performances.Sistar were given the moniker “summer queens” for their popular summer tracks “So Cool,” “Loving U,” “Give It to Me,” “Touch My Body,” “Shake It” and “I Like That.”Members have focused on individual activities during the group’s one-year hiatus.Hyolyn released the solo album “It’s Me” in November. In March, she performed at a K-pop showcase as part of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, and had her first solo North American tour later. She currently ranks high on major local music charts for “Blue Moon,” her single that came out last month in collaboration with rapper Changmo.Soyou gained popularity by singing songs for the hit TV dramas “Love in the Moonlight” and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” last year. In February, she released “Rain,” a duet with EXO’s Baekhyun.Dasom, who has increased her presence as a singer-actor on the small screen, currently appears in the SBS TV drama “Sister Is Alive” as the femme fatale Yang Dal-hee.Yonhap