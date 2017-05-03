Laboum denies fixing album sales

Girl group Laboum, who has been embroiled in a controversy over suspicions of the group hoarding their albums to boost their album sales, has officially rebuked the claims and threatened to take action against people spreading the accusations online.During the KBS weekly music program Music Bank that aired on April 28, Laboum took first place, beating out singer IU. Many were shocked with the result, as IU was expected to win after her songs have dominated the charts in recent weeks. The shock turned into suspicion after message board commenters raised questions over the 28,000 copies of the group’s album were sold - thirty times more than their previous album, in a country where music is mostly consumed through streaming services.However, the girl group’s agency denied any wrongdoing yesterday with a statement saying, “[The surge of album sales for] Laboum’s second mini-album ‘Miss This Kiss’ isn’t an act of hoarding. We are looking to sue those who alleged our company of doing so for intentionally spreading false information.”Responding to the rise in album sales, the agency said, “Laboum signed a two-year contract as the exclusive models for company ‘S.’ The promotion department for ‘S’ bought the CDs through legal methods for giveaways at events.”Due to the provision of confidence in the contract, the agency claimed they couldn’t release an official statement before the advertisement came out. However, due to the “possibility of Laboum’s reputation being tarnished, the company allowed us to reveal the details.”The agency also apologized to the fans and the public for not being able to respond sooner.By Kim Jung-kyoon