Dream Concert unveils its lineup

The final lineup for the biggest K-pop festival in Korea, the 2017 Dream Concert, has been announced.Celebrating its 23rd year, the annual festival organized by the Korean Entertainment Producer’s Association will be held on June 3 this year at Seoul World Cup Stadium.The first lineup was announced on April 26, with headliners such as EXO, Taemin, Red Velvet, along with 12 other groups.The freshly announced lineup includes 11 more acts, with big names such as BtoB, Twice and Cosmic Girls to name a few.The hosts for the show will be Leeteuk of Super Junior, S.Coups of boy group Seventeen and actress Lee Sun-bin.Tickets for the show will go on sale on May 11 through Melon Ticket, while the show will be broadcast live on social media and television as well.By Kim Jung-kyoon