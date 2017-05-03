Lee and Jo are married, expecting

Although the couple only confirmed dating rumors in late February, actors Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee announced yesterday that they are already legally married and that Jo is pregnant.The news was announced to the world by Lee himself in a lengthy post on his fan page detailing his relationship with Jo.“Jo and I, who built our relationship through love and trust after first meeting on [the set of] a drama, recently registered our marriage, and became legally wed. While preparing for our wedding, we were blessed with a child.”Lee starred in the 2004 drama “Lovers in Paris” and the movie “Changing Partners” in 2007, while Jo has starred in “My Husband Got a Family” and the 2013 hit drama, “Nine.”The two were cast as husband and wife in the KBS Drama “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailorshop,” and confirmed dating rumors soon after the show finished in February.By Kim Jung-kyoon