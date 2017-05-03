2017.5.3 Ticket

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Ditto Festival, a classical music ensemble’s annual series of concert, French cellist Gautier Capucon, above, will join Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek for a concert at the Seoul Arts Center. The two collaborated in 2010 at the Ditto Festival. [GREGORY BATARDON]

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 27: Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek is collaborating with Gautier Capucon, a popular cellist in France. After Lim and Capucon’s incredible collaboration in 2010 at the Ditto Festival, they are back again for the 10th anniversary of Ditto, a classical ensemble.Along with Beethoven’s “7 Variations on ‘Bei Maennern, welche Liebe fuehlen,’” and Brahms’s “Cello Sonata No. 1, Op. 38,” Rachmaninoff’s “Cello Sonata, Op. 19” will be performed in the second part of the program.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Sports Complex, West LotToday: One of the biggest names in hip-hop, Wiz Khalifa, is making his way to Korea to set the Seoul Sports Complex alight. With many songs that are loved not only by hip-hop fans but by average listeners as well, the American rapper will be headlining the event.Not only limited to Wiz Khalifa, domestic hip-hop artists will attempt to rival the multiple Grammy-Award nominated artist, with “Show Me the Money” winner Bewhy, producer and rapper Zico, and many others who will take the stage with their performances.Tickets are 80,000 won ($70.80) at the door.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Olympic Park, Olympic HallMay 18: The superstar American rapper known to many as Mr. Worldwide is finally making his way to Korea to perform some of his greatest hits.He made his debut in 2004 with the album “M.I.A.M.I,” and his songs have topped the Billboard charts ever since. Some of the songs that have been the most popular in Korea are “Hotel (Room Sevice)” and “International Love.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 3: In this performance, musical pieces that represent the life of Vladimir Horowitz (1903-89), who is rated as one of the greatest pianists of all time, will be performed. Particularly special stories about his life will be narrated by music commentator Kim Moon-kyoung.Along with the Korea Coop Orchestra, conductor Christian Schumann, pianists Lee Dae-wook, Cho Jae-hyuk, and Alexander Sinchuk will also be on stage. Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat Major, Op. 73 ‘Emperor’,” Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No.3 in D minor, Op.30,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No.1 in B flat minor, Op.23” will be performed.The performance starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 4: Founded in 1918 in the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, this orchestra is known for its energy and has developed into one of the most renowned orchestras in the country.Conductor David Afkham, who is also the Principal Conductor of the Spanish National Orchestra, and violinist Ray Chen, who has performed on the televised Nobel Prize Concert for Nobel Laureates, will be on stage.Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, he has appeared with leading orchestras around the world such as the London Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra.This orchestra will perform Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No.5.”The performance starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 180,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterMay 10-13: This fusion classical concert from the Czech Republic, which took 12 years to produce, is on its first tour of Asia. This breathtaking scale features huge LED screens, projectors and gigantic 3D media art.This performance fuses classical, electronic and rock music, and after its debut in 2008, it has succeeded on its tours of Europe, especially with the younger generation.The show is a story of love and agony that plays out during Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Along with stories about his birth, some parts of Vivaldi’s life were added to the music and footage.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 80,000 won to 180,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Dongsoong Art Center, Dongsoong HallTo May 14: Based on the Hugo Award-winning book “Flowers for Algernon” by Daniel Keyes, this musical revolves around the 32-year-old character In-hoo, who has the intelligence of a seven year old boy.One day, he joins a brain activation project, and after a surgery, see his IQ jump to 180. However, he grows depressed as people around him treat him like a mouse in a science lab, which leaves him pondering the meaning of happiness.This role will be played by actor Hong Kwang-ho, who is best known for performing in London’s West End production of the musical “Miss Saigon”.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Holidays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 35,000 won to 77,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 1Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterMay 19 to June 11: The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theater is staging the historical musical “The Secret Envoy,” which centers around three secret envoys deployed to The Hague in 1907. Due to the deployment, King Gojong was dethroned and the Korean Empire dissolve. The envoys ended up having no home country to return to.The musical starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8D Cube Art CenterMay 19 to July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of the four tragedies of Shakespeare is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by relatively younger actors who have experience in musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB.Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, will be directing the stage.From Tuesday to Friday, the performance starts at 8 p.m. On Saturday, it starts at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and on Sundays and holidays, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterJune 23-25: Consisting of three acts, this performance by the Korean National Ballet shows off the masculine side of ballet. The performance revolves around the life of a slave named Spartacus and his battle with Crassus, the head of the Roman army in the Roman Empire in B.C. 73.The renowned Russian choreographer and dancer Yuri Grigorovich has choreographed the show, and the Korean Symphony Orchestra will be providing the music.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.Tickets range from 5,000won to 40,000won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Chungmu Arts CenterTo June 18: This musical is a love story between an average housewife, Francesca, living in Iowa, and a National Geographic photographer, Robert, who visited the town for his work.For the role of Francesca, the Korean singer and actor Ock Joo-hyun will be in stage.She is known for her roles in musicals such as “Sweeney Todd.”The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday; 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkMay 20-21: In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already been confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The acts getting top billing at the festival include world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai, funky synth-pop duo HONNE, Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves, and R&B band Tower of Power.The festival is packed with an eclectic mix of major international acts, jazz ensembles, top Korean hip-hop stars and big names in the local indie music scene.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Olympic StadiumJune 10-11: Started in Florida in 1998, the internationally popular EDM music festival is back in Korea for its sixth year, featuring the hottest artists such as Dynamic Duo, Klingande, Tez Cadey, and the Australian/British rock band Pendulum.Some of the biggest names and DJs in EDM such as Steve Angello, Tiesto, and Alesso will also join the stage. Hardwell, who was voted one of the top 100 DJs by the British music magazine DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014, will also be on stage.Ticekts range from 120,000 won to 210,000 wonOlympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Jisan Forest ResortJuly 28-30: Listed as one of the 50 greatest summer music festivals by CNN, this yearly event which attracts thousands of music fans is back again.The lineup has been released, and it includes hot artists such as the Gorillaz, Major Lazer, Lorde, Asgeir and Lukas Graham.Domestic artists such as Seenroot, Silica Gel, and Parasol will also join the stage.This year’s theme of the festival is “Hide & Seek,” which hopes to highlight eco-friendly places around the world.A three day ticket costs 200,000 won ($175).To get to Jisan Forest Resort, take the intercity bus to Icheon Terminal from the Dong Seoul Bus Terminal (Gangbyeon Station at line No.2).*Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.