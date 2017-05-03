Danger up his sleeve (국문)

There are many kinds of nuclear weapons. Little Boy, the first nuclear weapon dropped in Hiroshima, Japan in 1945, was an atomic bomb. It contained 64 kilograms of Uranium-234 and the nuclear fission yielded 15 kilotons of TNT. Fat Man dropped over Nagasaki a few days later used Plutonium-239 instead of Uranium.
They are dirty bombs that result in a massive release of radioactivity. The hydrogen bomb developed in 1959 uses nuclear fusion rather than fission. It artificially recreates the process that occurs around the sun. The heat and pressure from a uranium-filled nuclear bomb turns hydrogen into helium. It is called a “clean bomb” as it releases less radioactivity.
A neutron bomb is a small yet deadly hydrogen bomb. While its blast is less than 10 percent of Little Boy, it yields biologically harmful neutrons. It may not affect buildings and tanks but can fatally hurt people inside.
While it is known to have been developed in the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s, its presence was officially confirmed as U.S. President Ronald Reagan announced the production of neutron bombs.
The opposite of a neutron bomb is an EMP nuclear bomb. It aims at disabling electronic devices rather than human casualties. The gamma ray in the explosion disables all electronic circuits in the area, not just mobile phones and televisions but also transformers and telephone lines. It can also affect cars with engines controlled by computers. It would be a mistake to think that the EMP bomb could not hurt or even kill people.
It takes years to restore the electricity grid and transportation after this kind of attack. If the food supply gets interrupted, many people will starve. It is a deadly weapon that slowly kills. When detonated in the atmosphere, it could paralyze a whole country.
Last weekend, James Woolsey, former CIA director during the Clinton Administration, warned of an EMP nuclear bomb possibly being developed by North Korea.
He proposed that it could result in killing 90 percent of Americans. He warned that the Kim Jong-un regime’s obsession with nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly.
North Korea publicizes that it has developed an atomic bomb in a decade and has completed a hydrogen bomb. It has also test-launched vertical missiles. It is fulfilling the prerequisites for EMP bomb development.
Someday, Kim Jong-un may unveil it as a secret weapon. However, it is a threat that China and the United States cannot tolerate. It is not just having a few nuclear weapons for defense. What Kim Jong-un has up his sleeve could be the most self-destructive weapon.
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
NA HYUN-CHEOL
핵무기에도 여러 종류가 있다. 1945년 사상 처음으로 일본 히로시마에 투하된 ‘리틀 보이’는 원자탄이다. 우라늄235 64㎏의 핵분열 에너지로 TNT 15킬로t의 폭발력을 냈다. 며칠 뒤 나가사키에 투하된 ‘팻맨(Fat Man)’은 우라늄 대신 플루토늄239를 이용했다. 이런 폭탄은 방사능을 많이 내뿜는 ‘더러운 폭탄(dirty bomb)’이다. 1950년대 개발된 수소폭탄은 핵분열이 아닌 핵융합을 이용한다. 태양 중심에서 일어나는 과정을 인공적으로 발생시킨다. 우라늄 핵폭탄을 터뜨려 얻은 열과 압력으로 수소를 헬륨으로 바꾸며 파괴력을 얻는다. 상대적으로 방사능이 적어 ‘깨끗한 폭탄’으로 불린다.
중성자탄은 작지만 치명적인 수소폭탄이다. 폭발력은 ‘리틀 보이’의 10% 이하지만 인체에 치명적인 중성자를 대량으로 발생시킨다. 건물이나 탱크는 멀쩡해도 그 안의 사람에겐 치명적이다. 1960년대 미국과 소련이 개발한 것으로 알려졌지만 1981년 로널드 레이건 미국 대통령이 생산 결정을 공개하면서 그 존재가 공식 확인됐다.
중성자탄의 반대 효과를 내는 게 전자기파동(EMP) 핵폭탄이다. 인명 살상보다 전자장비 파괴가 목표다. 폭발 때 나온 감마선이 주변의 모든 전자 회로를 태운다. 휴대전화·TV 같은 전자기기는 물론 변압기와 전화교환기까지 고장낸다. 컴퓨터로 엔진을 제어하는 요즘 차들도 멈춰선다. 죽거나 다치지 않으니 별거 아니라고 생각하면 오산이다. 끊긴 전기와 멈춰선 교통수단을 복구하려면 수년이 걸린다. 식량 공급이 사실상 중단돼 많은 이가 굶주리게 된다. 사람들을 천천히 죽이는 무서운 무기다. 성층권에서 이를 터뜨리면 웬만한 나라 전체를 마비시킬 수 있다.
클린턴 행정부 때 미 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장을 지낸 제임스 울시가 지난 주말 북한의 EMP 핵폭탄 개발 가능성을 경고했다. 미국 상공에서 이게 터지면 국민의 90%까지 사망할 수 있다는 시나리오도 제시했다. 김정은 정권의 핵무기 집착증을 보면 가볍게 넘길 경고가 아니다. 북한은 10여 년 만에 원자탄을 개발하고 수소탄까지 만들었다고 선전하고 있다. 미사일을 수직 발사해 대기권 재진입 능력을 테스트하기도 했다. EMP탄 개발에 필요한 전제조건들을 갖춰나가고 있다. 언젠가 김정은이 비장의 무기라며 공개할지 모른다. 하지만 이는 미국은 물론 중국도 절대 용납할 수 없는 위협이다. 방어용이라며 핵무기 몇 개 갖는 것과는 비교가 안 된다. 김정은 비장의 무기는 어쩌면 가장 확실한 자멸의 무기가 될 수 있다.
나현철 논설위원