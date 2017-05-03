Nightmare could become reality (국문)
발등의 불인 한·미 FTA 재협상에 대응책 있는가
May 03,2017
Revisiting the five-year-old bilateral free trade deal agreement with the United States could generate a loss of up to $17 billion in exports over the next five years, according to a study by the Korea Economic Research Institute. If the U.S. readjusts the tariff rates against Korean imports to bring down the commodity trade deficit figure to pre-FTA levels, the toll on shipments to the country could extend to $17 billion, it claimed. Automakers would lose most at $10.1 billion and machinery and steel makers $5.5 billion and $1.2 billion if the zero to 0.07 minimum customs rates are pushed up to 8 percent to 11.8 percent.
The Korean economy would be hit hard. A plunge in exports would translate into losses of 100,000 jobs. As many as 90,000 workers in the automobile production lines could be sacked. From the machinery and steel sector, job losses would reach 56,000 and 8,000, respectively. The renegotiation in the bilateral trade pact could trigger massive layoffs, dampen investment, consumption, and exports to cause output losses of 46 trillion won ($40 billion) for the country.
Worse, the nightmarish scenario could become an imminent reality. U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview said he wished either to renegotiate or kill the FTA with Korea.
Last month, Trump signed an executive order to reexamine all the trade pacts. Washington wants to reevaluate the free trade deal with Seoul, pointing to the bilateral trade balance where Korea’s trade surplus expanded to $23.2 billion last year from $11.6 billion before the FTA took effect. But the benefit was hardly one-sided. The U.S.’s services surplus jumped to $14.1 billion last year from $10.9 billion five years before.
Yet the candidates aspiring to become the next president are not taking the matter seriously. Trump has raised a controversy in Korea with his comment saying he could charge $1 billion for the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile shield in Korea.
He may be setting the ground for increases in Seoul’s share in sustaining U.S. troops in Korea, but may not go through with it. He, on the other hand, could be serious about the FTA renegotiation that would be less politically-resistant from the U.S. congressman. The next president must have a strong strategy to generate a reasonable compromise with Washington ready before stepping into the presidential office.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 1, Page 26
한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)을 재협상할 경우 5년간 최대 170억 달러(약 19조원)의 수출 손실이 발생하는 것으로 나타났다. 한국경제연구원이 어제 공개한 ‘한·미 FTA 재협상과 미·일 FTA의 경제적 파급효과 분석’ 보고서에서다. 이에 따르면 미국이 관세율 재산정을 통해 적자 폭을 FTA 발효 이전 수준으로 줄여나갈 경우 수출 손실액이 최대 170억 달러로 추산됐다. 자동차산업이 101억 달러로 가장 크고, 기계산업과 철강산업이 각각 55억 달러와 14억 달러에 이른다. 이는 한·미 두 나라가 FTA로 하나의 시장이 되면서 사실상 철폐(0~0.07%)됐던 이들 품목의 관세율이 최고 8~11.8%까지 오르는 데 따른 결과다.
이 시나리오가 현실화하면 한국 경제는 중대한 위기에 직면한다. 수출 감소는 물론 일자리 10여만 개가 날아가면서다. 자동차는 9만 명, 기계와 철강에서도 각각 5만6000명과 8000명이 짐을 싸야 한다. 이같이 한·미 FTA 재협상은 실업대란까지 일으키면서 투자·소비·수출을 동반 위축시켜 생산유발 손실액이 46조원에 달할 전망이다.
우려가 기우에 그칠 가능성은 없어 보인다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 최근 언론과의 인터뷰에서 “재협상하거나 폐기하기를 원한다”고 밝힌데 이어 지난달 29일(현지시간)엔 모든 무역협정을 재검토한다는 행정 명령에 서명했기 때문이다. 이런 입장의 근거는 한국의 대미 무역흑자가 FTA 발효 전인 2011년 116억 달러에서 지난해 232억 달러로 늘어났다는 데 있다. 하지만 한국만 이익을 본 건 아니다. 한국에 대한 미국의 서비스수지 흑자는 같은 기간 109억 달러에서 141억 달러로 확대됐다.
문제는 우리 대선후보들이 FTA 재협상에 긴밀하게 대응하지 않고 있다는 점이다. 트럼프가 사드 비용 10억 달러의 논란을 불러일으켰지만, 이는 방위비 분담을 우회적으로 압박한 것이며 실제로 청구될 가능성은 거의 없다. 반면 FTA 재협상은 피할 수 없는 현안이다. 누구든 차기 대통령이 되려면 발등의 불인 한·미 FTA 재협상에 대해 미국과 합리적 타협안을 도출할 대응책을 미리 세워놓아야 할 것이다.