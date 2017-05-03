Conservatives in disarray (국문)

Thirteen lawmakers of the Bareun Party, a spinoff from the former ruling Saenuri Party before the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, deserted their ship Tuesday as its presidential candidate shows little improvement in approval ratings in the final week of the race to return to their old party, now renamed the Liberty Korea Party. The Bareun Party now has 19 lawmakers, losing its status as a negotiation bloc, which requires 20. The defectors claimed that they were uniting under the old conservative front fielding die-hard conservative politician Hong Joon-pyo, whose ratings in polls are closing in on those of Ahn Cheol-soo, although neither is expected to stop Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party from winning the election. The party previously had urged the centrist and conservative fronts to rally behind Ahn, but Bareun Party candidate Yoo Seong-min refused to bow out.
The defectors’ choice may be a realistic one, given calls from conservative voters for a single conservative candidate. Political parties exist to win elections and govern. Realistic compromise is necessary in the political world. Sticking to idealistic values and principles often is not the best way to politick.
Still, the defectors from the Bareun Party command little respect. They rudely asked their own candidate — fairly elected in a primary — to step aside because he was doing poorly in the polls, which goes against the basic rules of democracy. Yoo, in fact, has been getting positive reviews of his performance in presidential debates. It is both uncivil and cowardly to dump all the blame on Yoo and jump ship at the last minute. The same members had vowed to set the party on a new path for conservative values.
The party was founded by anti-Park forces in the Saenuri Party. After bolting from the party, its members joined forces with the liberal camp to impeach Park. The party they left has not changed much. Hong appeals to voters loyal to the disgraced president. The returnees are hoping for better chances in mayoral and gubernatorial elections next year and the general election the following year.
The fall of the conservatives poses a danger to Korean politics. The conservative should concentrate on reviving a reasonable conservative path instead of going back to the old ways. The Bareun Party must stand tough regardless of its many challenges. It must be able to convince voters that it can provide an alternative voice. It must stick to its founding principles and focus on rebuilding a path for conservatives to survive in the nasty Korean political world.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 3, Page 26
바른정당 의원 13명이 어제 집단 탈당해 자유한국당으로 복당하고 한국당 홍준표 후보 지지를 선언했다. 창당 98일 만에 반토막난 바른정당은 원내교섭단체 자격마저 잃어버려 존폐 위기를 맞았다. 더불어민주당 문재인 후보의 집권을 막기 위한 보수연합이 필요하다는 게 탈당 명분이다. 바른정당 유승민 후보가 완주 의지를 굽히지 않는 상황에서 지지율이 높은 홍 후보 쪽으로 몰아줘야 '좌파 정권' 탄생을 막을 수 있다는 논리다.
생각에 그친다면 해 볼 수는 있는 주장이다. 대동단결을 외치는 목소리엔 보수 후보 단일화를 기대하는 보수 유권자의 요구가 어느 정도 반영돼 있다. 당선 가능성 없는 후보가 완주를 고집해 중도·보수표가 분열되는 걸 걱정하는 우려감이다. 어차피 정당이란 선거로 권력을 잡자는 게 목적이다. 현실적 여건을 고려해야 하는 측면이 있다. 언제 어디서나 이상과 대의(大義)만을 무조건적으로 내세우는 게 절대 선의 정치라곤 할 수 없다.
하지만 아무리 그렇다 해도 탈당은 명분에 어긋나는 일이다. 무엇보다 상대적으로 지지율이 낮은 후보에게 단일화를 내세워 사퇴를 압박하는 건 민주주의 기본 원칙에 어긋난다. 더구나 자기들이 만든 규칙으로 뽑은 자기 당 후보가 TV 토론 등에서 선전하고 있다. 낮은 지지율의 책임을 몽땅 후보에게 떠넘긴 채 이제와서 버리는 건 최소한의 예의를 저버린 비겁한 행동이다. '진정한 보수의 구심점이 되겠다'던 창당 목적과 다짐에 비추면 딱하고 한심한 구태다.
코 앞의 대선을 고려하면 단일화 주장은 현실성도 없다. 정치 행위가 목적대로의 위력을 발휘하려면 국민 공감과 감동을 불러내야 한다. 단일화 요구라고 다를 게 없다. 명분과 원칙 없이 정치 공학으로 만들어진 야합이라면 유권자의 신뢰와 호응을 받기 어렵다. 가치와 정책을 팽개친 채 그냥 누구에게 맞서 보자는데 많은 박수가 모아지겠는가. 그런데도 막무가내로 단일화를 외치고 있으니 뭔가 또 다른 정치적 목적 때문이란 의심만 산다.
바른정당은 비박계 의원들이 중심이 돼 만든 당이다. 박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵을 주도하고 대안 보수로 자리매김하겠다는 목적에서 출발했다. 이들이 같이할 수 없다던 한국당엔 변화가 없다. 홍 후보마저 박 전 대통령의 동정심에 호소하는 마당이다. 이런 상황에서 무작정 복귀란 옹색하고 설득력이 떨어진다. 내년 지방선거와 이듬 해 총선의 유불리만 따진 정치 계산 때문으로 비칠 뿐이다.
보수는 진보와 더불어 사회를 지탱하는 양 날개다. 보수의 몰락은 한국 정치의 커다란 위기이고 모두의 불행이다. 그렇지만 지금 보수에게 필요한 건 '묻지마 단일화'가 아니다. 합리적 보수의 재건이 더 무겁고 시급한 일이다. 바른정당은 당장은 어려워도 국민 지지를 받는 큰 길로 가야 한다. 보수의 새 가치를 지켜내고 보수층을 대변하는 노선과 정책을 분명히 해야 보수 유권자의 마음을 살 수 있다. 그게 바른정당의 창당 정신이다. 보수 재건의 길이기도 하다.