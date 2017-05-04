153 days without a leader (국문)

In a week, Korea will have a new president. The next president will be inaugurated 153 days after former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment. In the meantime, various “bills” have piled up in the Blue House, half of which came from the United States and China.
There is an unexpected present in the pile of bills. It is the economic indicators. Despite the absence of leadership, the Korean economy has thrived. The growth rate in the first quarter was 0.9 percent from the previous quarter, far higher than the projection of 0.6 percent. Foreign investors are buying stocks and the Kospi is about to break the record high. The Bank of Korea, which habitually lowered the outlook on the growth rate, has slightly raised projections.
The present for the next president comes with a bonus. This year, more than 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) more in tax revenue has been collected in January and February alone compared to the same period last year. The next president has secured emergency funds that would come in handy when needed. If he plans a supplementary budget in the first year, we can anticipate a fresh, new start of recovering a 3 percent growth rate.
Fortunately, officials have done the necessary homework, most notably settling the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering’s funding issue. Without the Blue House acting as a mediator, the course of reaching a conclusion was not as smooth as before. But interested parties had a chance to have sufficient discussion and mediated with one another under less political influence.
What is the message of the economy running smoothly in the absence of the president? An economy ministry official said, “The global economy is recovering, and the system supporting the Korean economy is working well.” Yet, the former presidents who called themselves “economy presidents” and micromanaged every single issue should learn a lesson. It has been proven that at least short-term economic indicators are not much related to the presidency.
It is not that the president is irrelevant. The experience of 153 days without a president ironically shows what the new president needs to focus on. There are certainly jobs that have stopped or regressed since December, such as public services and labor reform, establishment of trust funds through social integration, alleviation of geopolitical risks and responses on the low fertility rate. These are tasks associated with the fundamentals of the Korean economy, but these long-term tasks require political leadership and drive that working-level officials cannot take on.
In the presidential campaign, each candidate presented economic pledges with specific and short-term goals. If elected, the next president needs to entrust them to the officials and focus on “presidential tasks.” Just as the predecessors proved with their devastating failures, a five-year term is not very long.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 3, Page 26
*The author is a deputy economic and industrial news editor of JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
앞으로 일주일 뒤면 새 대통령이 탄생한다. 탄핵소추 이후 사실상 대통령 부재 상태가 된 지 153일 만이다. 오래 비워 뒀던 집 앞처럼 그사이 청와대에도 각종 ‘청구서’가 수북히 쌓였다. 그 태반은 미국과 중국에서 날아온 것들이다.
머리를 지끈거리게 만들 청구서들 사이에 뜻밖의 선물도 기다리고 있다. 바로 경제 성적표다. 대통령의 장기 부재에도 우리 경제는 말 그대로 선전했다. 1분기 성장률은 전분기 대비 0.9%로 당초 정부 전망치(0.6%)를 훌쩍 뛰어넘었다. 외국인들이 국내 주식을 쓸어 담으면서 코스피는 어느덧 사상 최고치 경신을 눈앞에 두고 있다. 기존 성장률 전망치를 떨어뜨리는 게 습관이었던 한국은행마저 지난달 전망에선 소폭이나마 올려 잡았다.
차기 대통령을 위한 선물에는 ‘보너스 쿠폰’도 붙어 있다. 올해도 세수 호황 기조가 이어지면서 1~2월에만 전년보다 3조원 이상 세금이 더 걷혔다. 차기 대통령으로선 어려울 때 요긴하게 쓸 수 있는 비상금을 어느 정도 확보한 셈이다. 좀 무리해서 임기 첫해 추가경정예산을 편성할 경우 ‘3%대 회복’이란 산뜻한 출발도 기대해 볼 수 있다.
관료들도 다행히 꼭 필요한 숙제는 해 놨다. 자금난에 쫓기던 대우조선해양 문제를 정리한 게 대표적이다. 청와대라는 최상위 조정자가 없었던 탓에 결론을 내는 과정은 예전만큼 순탄치 않았다. 하지만 정치적 입김이 줄어든 상황에서 각 이해 당사자들이 충분히 논의해 가며 서로의 입장을 조율하는 경험을 얻었다.
이처럼 대통령이 없는 상태에서도 경제가 큰 무리 없이 돌아갔다는 사실이 주는 메시지는 뭘까. 한 경제부처 관료는 “세계 경제가 회복세를 보인 데다 우리 경제를 뒷받침하는 시스템도 우려했던 것보단 잘 작동했기 때문”이라고 답했다. 하지만 ‘경제 대통령’을 표방하며 현안마다 일일이 간섭해 온 대통령들 입장에선 아프게 받아들일 부분도 있을 듯싶다. 적어도 단기적인 경제 운용 성과는 대통령과 큰 상관이 없다는 게 실증된 셈이니 말이다.
‘대통령 무용론’을 말하자는 건 아니다. 153일의 경험은 역설적으로 새 대통령이 무엇에 집중해야 하는지 명확히 보여준다. 눈에 잘 띄진 않지만 지난해 12월 이후 멈추거나, 오히려 퇴보하고 있는 일들이 분명히 있다. 공공·노동 개혁, 사회통합을 통한 신뢰자본 구축, 지정학적 리스크 완화, 저출산 완화 등이 그것이다. 하나같이 우리 경제의 기초체력과 관련된 일이지만, 정치적 리더십과 추진력이 필요한 장기 과제라 관료들만으론 엄두를 내기 어렵다.
이번 대선에서도 각 후보는 시시콜콜한 단기 목표치가 붙은 경제 공약들을 앞다퉈 내놨다. 부디 당선되면 이런 일들은 과감하게 전문 관료들에게 맡기고, ‘대통령의 과제’에 집중하길 바란다. 전임자들이 처절한 실패로 입증했듯 남은 5년은 그리 길지 않다.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장