Trump goes it alone (국문)
May 04,2017
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be “honored” to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un under the “right circumstances.”
“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would be honored to do it,” Trump told an interviewer. Although he didn’t spell out what the “right circumstances” would be — demonstrating evasiveness but also some sense of caution — we must note the use of the word “honored.”
Some see the comment as a gambit to pull Pyongyang to the negotiating table. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has also said that direct dialogue with Kim was possible if the goal is denuclearization.
Washington seems to consider maximum pressure that leads to engagement as a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue. Maybe it’s not a surprise that Trump, who has been bluntly hostile toward Pyongyang, suddenly turns engaging.
Although such reconciliatory remarks could be intended to set a mood for dialogue, summit talks between Washington and Pyongyang in the near future are highly unlikely. The “right circumstances” might refer to North Korea surrendering its nuclear weapons, an option Pyongyang would hardly consider.
Still, given the unpredictable ways of Trump, we cannot rule out the option of Trump attempting some kind of a deal with Pyongyang. Kim may agree to freeze his nuclear weapons program to earn rewards from Washington. In this way, the U.S. would be safe from the threat of missile attack from North Korea, and Kim could free his country from international sanctions. This would work perfectly well for China. That leaves us with a status quo living with nuclear arms threatening us. We must not let Washington go ahead with talks with Pyongyang that exclude Seoul. Foreign policymakers as well as aspirants to become the next president must closely watch the U.S. moves and prepare for responses.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 3, Page 26
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 돌연 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장과 만날 뜻이 있다고 밝혔다. 트럼프 대통령은 1일 언론 인터뷰에서 "적절한 상황이라면 김 위원장을 만날 것이고, 만나게 되면 영광"이라는 돌출 발언을 했다. '적절한 상황'이라는 꼬리표가 붙었지만, 처음으로 미국 현직 대통령이 북한 최고 지도자와 회동 의향을 밝혔으며 그것도 ‘영광’이라고 표현했다는 사실에 우리는 주목하지 않을 수 없다.
일각에서는 이번 발언을 동굴 속에 숨은 북한을 협상 테이블로 끌어내기 위한 계산된 언사로 보고 있다. "비핵화를 위해 김정은과의 직접 대화도 가능하다"는 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관의 발언이 나온 지 나흘 만에 같은 맥락의 이야기가 나온 까닭이다.
최근 백악관이 발표한 것처럼 트럼프 행정부는 '최고의 압박과 개입(maximum pressure and engagement)' 전략을 대북정책 기조로 삼으면서 대화의 문은 열어 놓았다. 이대로라면 북한을 강하게 압박해 온 트럼프가 대화를 제의하는 게 결코 엉뚱한 건 아니다.
비록 이번 발언을 은근한 대화 제의로 볼 수 있지만 당장 북·미 정상회담이 이뤄질 가능성은 희박하다. 트럼프가 언급한 '적절한 상황'이란 비핵화를 위한 북측의 분명한 조치로 봐야 하며 이를 김정은 정권이 택할 가능성은 거의 없기 때문이다.
그럼에도 트럼프가 워낙 예측 불가능한 만큼 북·미 간 빅딜이 결단코 없으리란 법도 없다. 북한의 핵동결을 전제로 트럼프와 김정은이 타협을 할 가능성도 있다. 이럴 경우 미국은 본토에 대한 북한의 핵미사일 공격에서 벗어날 수 있으며 김정은 정권은 국제사회의 압박에서 헤어나게 된다. 중국으로서도 손해볼 게 없는 카드다. 답답하게 되는 건 오로지 우리뿐이다. 자칫하면 사실상 핵보유국이 된 북한을 이고 사는 최악의 사태가 벌어질 수 있다.
따라서 미국이 우리를 제치고 북한과 빅딜을 하는 '코리아 패싱' 악몽이 현실화돼서는 안 된다. 외교 당국은 물론 미래 권력인 대선후보들도 두 눈을 부릅뜨고 미국의 움직임을 예의 주시해야 한다.