Get out and vote (국문)

As the presidential election nears, the number of undecided voters is at its highest level yet. Over 20 percent of those polled say they have yet to settle on a candidate and another 30 percent think they could change their mind at the last minute.
Both the candidates and voters have been under an unusually tight schedule as the presidential election started seven months ahead of the original date after the Constitutional Court upheld the legislative impeachment motion and removed the sitting president from office on March 10. The TV debates that served as one of the only channel to help voters’ choose a candidate were wasted on negative campaigning and mudslinging. Most complain they cannot find a candidate fit to be their leader. Such indecisiveness could lead to abstention. Many who abstain could be conservatives or senior citizens as there is no strong conservative candidate.
Voting is the foundation of democracy, and none of the eligible voters should neglect their duty and right. If there is no best, one should settle for the second best. Whatever the reason, voters should head to the polling station with the obligation to elect their president. Even if one’s choice is not elected president, the vote does not go to waste.
The candidate who loses but nevertheless commands a substantial amount of votes could pose a formidable challenge to the president during their term. We need not quote Abraham Lincoln, who said the ballot is stronger than the bullet, to emphasize on the importance of voting. Each vote makes up a democracy.
Voter turnout is more crucial for the upcoming election than it has been for any other election prior. The next president must restore the dignity of the presidential title and government, which have been shamefully disgraced by the impeachment, to normalize state affairs. If the president is elected through a low turnout, the nominee’s legitimacy will be challenged and will give the president trouble throughout his or her term.
It is therefore important for every eligible voter to contribute their ballot. Early voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Voters who cannot vote on the official election day must study the platforms and make their choice. They could check out their mail package or read up on the campaign pledges by all the candidates at the official website: policy.nec.go.kr.
Polling centers can be located through the election information app. False and questionable polls, surveys and news have been rampant throughout the campaign. Voters should do their own research and believe in their own good judgment to make their choices.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 4, Page 30
제19대 대통령 선거(9일)가 닷새 앞으로 다가왔지만 여전히 표심을 정하지 못한 유권자들이 많다. “지지후보를 정하지 않았다”는 응답자가 20%가 넘고, “지지후보를 바꿀 수 있다”는 응답자까지 합하면 50%에 육박한다. 보통은 투표일이 다가오면 부동층이 줄어드는데 이번 대선은 오히려 늘어나고있다. 부동층의 규모도 역대 어느 대선보다 많다.
이번 대선은 대통령 탄핵에 따른 돌발 선거라 유권자들이 후보들을 검증할 시간이 절대적으로 부족했다. 그나마 후보들의 능력을 판단할 잣대로 기대를 모은 TV토론도 네거티브와 상대방 헐뜯기로 메워졌다. “대통령감으로 믿고 딱부러지게 찍을 인물이 보이지 않는다”고 하소연하는 사람들이 많은 이유다. 이런 상황에서 가장 걱정되는 것이 투표권 포기 사태다. 특히 보수 후보들의 분열로 표류중인 보수층이나 노년층의 기권율이 높을 것으로 우려된다.
그러나 민주주의의 근간인 투표는 무슨 이유로도 포기해선 안되는 권리이자 의무다. 최선이 없다면 차선, 심지어 차차선의 선택을 하더라도 "내 대통령은 내가 뽑는다"는 주인 의식 아래 투표장에 나가야한다. 비록 유권자가 던지는 한 표가 그가 지지하는 후보의 당선을 이끌어내진 못하더라도 대선 뒤 국정에 나름의 영향을 미치는 것은 분명하다. 낙선했지만 적지 않은 표를 얻은 후보의 존재는 그 자체로 새 대통령을 견제하는 효과를 낸다. “투표 용지는 총알보다 강하다”는 링컨 대통령의 말을 인용하지 않더라도, 민주주의 국가의 선거는 표 하나 하나가 등가의 지위를 갖는 게 본질이다.
투표를 포기하면 안되는 또 하나의 이유는 투표율이다. 어느 선거나 투표율이 높아야하지만 이번 대선은 그럴 필요성이 더욱 크다. 땅에 떨어진 대통령과 정부의 권위를 되살려 국정이 제대로 굴러가게 만드는 계기가 돼야 한다. 투표율이 낮다면 당선자의 정통성과 대표성이 흔들려 대선 이후 정국이 수습되기는커녕 혼란이 더욱 가중될 우려가 생긴다. 그런 점에서도 유권자들의 적극적인 투표 참여가 절실하다.
때마침 대선 사전투표가 오늘(4일)과 5일 실시된다. 유권자들은 후보들의 핵심 공약들을 꼼꼼히 살펴본 뒤 최선의 선택을 하기 바란다. 후보들의 공약은 선관위가 발송한 공보물이나 정책 공약 알리미 사이트(policy.nec.go.kr)에서 확인할 수 있다. 사전투표장소도 휴대전화의 ‘선거정보’ 앱으로 금방 찾을 수 있다. 이번 대선은 응답률이 한자리수에 불과한 부실 여론조사와 가짜 뉴스, 그리고 "누구 찍으면 누구 된다"는 식의 마타도어가 유달리 기승을 부리고 있다. 유권자들은 이런 사술에 휘둘리지 말고 후보들의 공약과 인품에 대한 본인의 판단을 근거로 소신껏 한 표를 행사해야할 것이다.