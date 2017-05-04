Sports Briefs

BASEBALLVeteran slugger Lee Seung-yuop became the all-time leader in runs scored in Korean baseball on Tuesday.The Samsung Lions designated hitter in the Korea Baseball Organization scored a run against the Doosan Bears at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu to become the career leader in the category.The run was his 1,300th, breaking the tie with his former Samsung teammate Yang Joon-hyuk.Lee, who will retire after this season, did it in 15 seasons, while Yang needed 18 to score 1,299 runs.Lee owns the KBO record with most consecutive seasons with at least 100 runs scored. He also is the KBO’s all-time leader in home runs (447) and RBIs (1,426). At 3,876, Lee is four away from breaking Yang’s record for the most total bases.’A Korean catcher received a 72-game ban on Tuesday after testing positive for a prohibited substance.The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Choi Kyung-chul, backstop for the Samsung Lions, will be banned for 72 games - an equivalent of half a season - after failing a doping test last month.On April 7, the Korea Anti-Doping Agency, which administers all drug tests for professional sports leagues, said Choi, an 11-year veteran, tested positive for stanozolol, an anabolic steroid and a banned substance. Choi admitted to taking the substance, and the Lions removed him from their active roster.The KBO said Choi’s suspension began retroactively on April 7.Separately, the Lions were also fined 10 million won ($8,850) by the KBO for their lack of oversight.Choi is the seventh KBO player to face a doping suspension.’GOLFKorean golfer Park In-bee will compete in her home country for the first time since winning the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, officials said Monday.Park, 28, will participate in the Doosan Match Play Championship on the Korean LPGA Tour in Chuncheon, Gangwon, from May 17 to 21, event organizers said. It will be the first time for Park to join such a match play event at home.“Park will return to Korea on May 9 after playing the LPGA Tour’s Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico,” organizers said. “She will then prepare for the Doosan Match Play Championship.”It will also be the first time she will perform in front of home fans after winning the gold in Brazil. After her historic victory, Park said she plans to compete at two local events, but didn’t because of a thumb injury.“I really wanted to meet Korean fans after winning the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics,” Park said through organizers. “I’m happy that I’m invited to play this event that celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. I do like the match play format, so I want to deliver an entertaining performance to home fans.”Park, who turned pro in 2006, has yet to win on the KLPGA Tour.Yonhap