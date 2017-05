Five presidential candidates hold hands at a Buddhist service to celebrate the 2,561st anniversary of Buddha’s birth on Tuesday. From left, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party, Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party. Yoo attended a service at Donghwa Temple in Daegu and the others participated in a Buddhist service at Jogye Temple in Seoul. [YONHAP]