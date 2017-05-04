2017.5.4 Museums & Galleries

Hakgojae Gallery, Jongno DistrictTo Saturday: The solo show of Korean artist Kim Bo Hie features 36 of her paintings that mainly depict green tropical plants.Nineteen of the paintings on view at the gallery are the artist’s latest works. They depict close-up images of plants in vivid colors.Sixteen of the paintings, on view at the annex building, show tropical plants overlapped without a sense of distance between them, reminding viewers of the French artist Henri Rousseau.Admission is free. The gallery is closed on Monday. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 2, and walk 10 minutes.(02) 720-1524~6, www.hakgojae.comGallery Hyundai, Jongno DistrictTo May 7: The solo exhibition of Ryan Gander, a conceptual artist, features works of witty, quietly lyrical, and storytelling qualities.The 41-year-old British artist’s work “I is…(xii),” which looks like a chair covered with a white sheet but is actually a marble sculpture, alongside other small sculptures that depict a balloon and a dropped ice cream cone, show the source of imagination and sense of loss he experienced in his childhood.In another series of his works including hairy sculptures based on modern artist George Vantongerloo, the artist humorously distorts and re-writes art history.Admission is free. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 2287-3500, www.galleryhyundai.comThe Museum of Art,Seoul National University, Gwanak DistrictTo May 14: The exhibition features 50 pieces of artwork of grotesque images, mainly of human bodies twisted, dismembered or deconstructed. They were created by 13 artists, including Korean painter Suh Yong-sun, French painter and performer Olivier de Sagazan and Spanish Surrealist master Salvador Dali.“When we say ugliness here, we are not only talking about that of physicality but also that of mind such as distress and sickness,” said Chung Shin-young, research professor and the main curator.Admission is 3,000 won ($2.69) for adults. Go to Seoul National University Station, line No. 2, exit 3, and take bus Nos. 5511 or 5513.(02) 880-9504, www.snumoa.orgParadise Zip, Jung DistrictTo June 17: The solo exhibition features 17 site-specific works by Kim Ho-deuk, well known for his re-invention of East Asian aesthetics - in particular that of muninhwa, or philosophical paintings that consist of brush strokes in black ink and white black spaces.The 67-year-old artist actively embraces the unique spaces of Paradise Zip, an 80-year-old house that has been renovated by famous architect Seung H-sang, as part of his art.The best example of this is “Fullness, Emptiness,” from which the exhibition title comes.The work consists of two white squares - what looks like a white square directly painted on the white brick wall and what looks like a white canvas framed. Actually, the white square on the brick wall is just the opening that once was for a window before the house’s renovation into a gallery.Admission is free. The gallery is closed on Sundays. Go to Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit No. 1.(02) 2278-9856, www.p-zip.org