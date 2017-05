The photograph “Summit”(2015) is part of “Intervention,” a solo show by Han Sungpil, taking place at Ilwoo Space in central Seoul until June 14. “Intervention” is also the title of Han’s new photo book published by famous German art publisher Hatje Cantz with support from the Ilwoo Foundation under the Hanjin Group. The book and exhibits feature the artist’s photos of landscapes subtly transformed by humans. [ILWOO FOUNDATION]