Seeing beauty in non-material art

Philippe Decrauzat’s mural “After D.M,” Hans Haacke’s installation “Blue Sail” and, behind it, Claude Leveque’s “More Light” at the SongEun Art Space. [SONGEUN ART SPACE]

In a room at the SongEun Art Space in southern Seoul flies a blue chiffon cloth that resembles a beautiful phantom. This is the 1965 installation work by the German-born New York-based conceptual artist Hans Haacke, which made the flow of air and subtle movements into art with daily objects such as an electric fan and a piece of cloth - a rare experiment at the time.Beside Haacke’s work is Swiss artist Philippe Decrauzat’s black-and-white mural “After D.M”(2002), which explores stroboscopic effect, and French artist Claude Leveque’s light installation “More Light.”They are part of the exhibition titled “What is Not Visible is Not Invisible,” which features 30 pieces from the French Regional Collections of Contemporary Art (FRAC). The title and design of the show takes inspiration from the artwork of the same name by French artist Julien Discrit, according to the curator, Laurence Gateau, director of FRAC des Pays de la Loire. The artwork sets the premise for this exhibition which explores non-material contemporary art.BY MOON SO-YOUNG [symoon@joongang.co.kr]Admission is free. For details, visit www.songeunartspace.org or call (02) 3448-0100.