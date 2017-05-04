FTC fines department stores for abusing contractors

The Fair Trade Commission slapped a combined 2.2 billion won ($1.94 million) in fines on six local department stores for abusing their power to control their subcontractors on Wednesday.Shinsegae Department Store, Lotte Department Store, Hyundai Department Store, Hanwha Galleria, NC Department Store and AK Plaza were accused of refusing to give back written contracts to their suppliers, or forcing the suppliers to pay for interior remodeling.Yonhap