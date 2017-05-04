SK Chemicals uses safer plastic for kids’ kitchenware

Eco-friendly plastic material manufactured by SK Chemicals, the chemical and materials subsidiary of SK Group, has been used as a key component of kitchenware made for children, the company announced Wednesday, just before Children’s Day tomorrow.Ecozen, a bio-copolyester created by SK Chemicals, was the key ingredient of “Food Play,” a children’s kitchenware kit made by Chungjungone, Daesang Group’s food business division, and Coconory, a toy maker, according to SK’s chemical arm. Ecozen is made of bio materials extracted from plants. It is free of bisphenol A, also known as BPA, which is a synthetic chemical compound notorious unsafe for use in food-related products such as containers.The company explained in a press release that this is the first time that Ecozen has been used for kitchenware for children, a testament to its eco-friendliness. The material is already used as a key component for various food containers such as feeding bottles and tumblers.By Choi Hyung-jo